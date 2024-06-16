What a difference a week makes, especially during circuit season where a strong run can catapult a prospect from underrated to can’t miss. With key events like the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the FIBA U18 AmeriCup concluding over the last seven days, certain prospects managed to raise their stock, whether it was a double down of what we’d seen in the spring or an eye-opening dominant run. Here are a few of the names that stood out.

Advertisement

Acuff dominated the Nike EYBL Scholastic League with IMG Academy this past season, leading the league in scoring then upped that average even more with The Family this Nike EYBL summer season. Last week he was named MVP of the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists a game. Acuff consistently dominates the game in a multifaceted way, thriving as a scorer and playmaker and bringing alpha energy throughout the course of a game.

*****

To say that Anthony has taken a step forward over the last week would be an understatement to say the least. To be clear, the 6-foot-5 scoring guard was already on an upward trajectory, averaging 19.6 points a game during the Nike EYBL regular season, but last week he torched the NBPA Top 100 Camp, pumping in north of 24 points a game. That included a 42-point outburst that was the buzz of the camp all week. Anthony played the wingman role this past high school season with five-star senior V.J. Edgecombe in the same backcourt at Long Island Lutheran, but Anthony seems primed to step into an enhanced role. Anthony’s ability to break down the defense and get into the lane then step out and efficiently knock down the three-ball at his size is devastating for the defense.

*****

Cenac sent his stock into the stratosphere this past week, averaging 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game and taking home MVP hardware at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. NBA scouts raved about his versatility at 6-foot-10 with the ability to break down multiple defenders and create offense for himself and his teammates. Cenac jumped up 20 spots to No. 17 overall in the Rivals150 and picked up offers from Michigan State, Connecticut, Michigan, UCLA and Kentucky, among others, over the last few days alone. Now he’s announced that he’s heading to national hoops powerhouse Link Academy for his senior season where he’ll play in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic League. That should only enhance his stardom after what’s turning out to be a stellar summer.

*****

Jacobsen had a strong season with Brewster Academy in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic League and carried that over to the FIBA U18 AmeriCup last week. The 7-foot-3 center made all the difference for Team USA in the paint, especially on the defensive end, breaking a decade-long record for blocks, recording 19 at the event. He averaged 3.2 swats a game to go along with 9.2 points and seven rebounds a game in just 16.3 minutes. Jacobsen could prove to be the answer for Matt Painter in the paint after losing all-everything center Zach Edey.

*****