The early signing window for the class of 2024 is set to open Wednesday morning, and the majority of prospects in the Rivals150 will sign in the week ahead. With just hours before things get started, Rivals explores five teams that have set themselves up for a good time when prospects begin to sign letters of intent.



Dylan Harper (Rivals.com)

DUKE

The top class in the country grew in size over the weekend, as the Blue Devils added four-star big man Patrick Ngongba to the fold just a few days before the signing window is set to open. When pen meets paper on Wednesday, Duke is expected to sign a five-member class that includes one of the top prospects in recent memory in the form of No. 1 overall player Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-10 five-star isn’t a one-man show, however, as Jon Scheyer will also sign five-stars Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel in addition to four-star guard Darren Harris. The second-year head coach has now signed 10 five stars despite serving just 36 games in his current role. What’s even more insane, though, is the fact that he may not be done for the cycle. The Blue Devils remain involved with five-stars Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe, who may or may not sign during the early window. RELATED: Duke's 2024 commitment list

*****

MISSOURI

One of the more surprising classes in the country resides in Columbia, Mo., as Dennis Gates has the recruiting machine humming. Gates has quickly capitalized off of the 25 wins he posted in his first season at Missouri and the fact that he helped get star Kobe Brown into the first round of last year’s draft. The Tigers’ class ranks No. 2 nationally as things stand and is headlined by Annor Boateng, the No. 26 prospect in the Rivals150. Four-star centers Peyton Marshall and Trent Burns complement each other nicely, as the former is a classic center that dominates the paint while the latter has the potential to be a modern-day, floor-spacing 7-footer. Fellow commit Marcus Allen is one of the top defenders in the country. RELATED: Missouri's 2024 commitment list

*****

RUTGERS

Rutgers is set to sign the highest-ranked recruit in program history and will make things official on that front when five-star forward Airious Bailey puts pen to paper. Four-star big Lathan Sommerville brings a versatile skillset that features the ability to score from both inside the post and out despite having the build of a traditional center. Rutgers is also seen as the leader for five-star guard Dylan Harper, who may or may not sign during the early period. If he suddenly elects to do so, it seems fairly certain that the Scarlet Knights will be the choice. If not, other programs may creep into the door to his recruitment. RELATED: Rutgers' 2024 commitment list

*****

NORTH CAROLINA

When five-star guard Ian Jackson makes things official this week, North Carolina fans will be free from rumors about their prized recruit considering a flip to St. John’s but that's not the only reason UNC fans will feel some joy. The Tar Heels have the country’s No. 3 class as things stand and the high-flying, bulk-scoring Jackson is the haul’s headliner. Five-star guard Drake Powell was one of the biggest stock-risers of the summer and has a refined skill set that will pair well with Jackson’s raw athleticism. Four-star center James Brown has become a bigger threat from deep over the last year and routinely impacts games on both the defensive end and the glass. His versatility makes him a hyper-intriguing upside center as he is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and letting it fly from distance. RELATED: UNC's 2024 commitment list

*****

MIAMI