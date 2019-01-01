COLUMBIA, SC. – Regarded as one of the top shooters from the northeast, CJ Wilcher’s name is beginning to pick up steam this winter. The go-to scorer for the always talented St. Benedict’s program, Wilcher discussed his ongoing recruitment, the five schools standing out and his next two potential visits. “It is actually going really well. It is fun,” Wilcher said about his recruitment. “I can’t do nothing but enjoy it. Having everybody interested in me and seeing people with different views and stuff like that.” Cincinnati, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Xavier are the five schools that have distanced themselves early on with the Rivals150 junior, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Cincinnati: “They have had some similar guys that have played like me. That intrigues me.” Seton Hall: “Whenever I graduate high school, Myles Powell will graduate so I can fill in that spot as a shooter and scorer, and also as a leader.” St. John’s: “They are just telling me that they love me and that I would be good at their school. I like him (Chris Mullin) because he has an NBA background and he is laid back and chill. He will get on players but also won’t hustle you.” Xavier: “They also have some players that were similar to me because that is good since I know that I could fit into their offense. I know how their defense is and how their offense is run.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION