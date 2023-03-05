With the Rivals150 updating here in the coming days, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf examines five prospects that should see their stock continue to rise during the upcoming grassroots season.



Perry is one of the more gifted scorers in the history of Kentucky high school basketball, and will likely hang up his jersey as the all-time leading scorer in the state. He’s put up big numbers yet again this season, and the key for him and his ranking moving forward will be seeing how that translates to the 3SSB Circuit this spring and summer. The four-star guard can score very efficiently from the mid-range and from the outside, and can run the offense or play off the ball depending on personnel. Perry holds a bunch of offers, with Purdue, Indiana, Missouri, Cincinnati and Virginia being in the thick of his recruitment.

Jackson is going to make his Rivals150 debut here in a couple of days, and it’s not because of an extensive offer list to boast, it’s because of production. It’s hard to find many more productive big men in the 2024 class than the 6-foot-9 prospect out of Texas. In games tracked by Cerebro Sports over the last year and a half, he’s shooting nearly 70-percent from the field and grabbing nearly eight boards per game. Analytically, he was a standout performer in three different EYBL sessions last summer. Jackson’s lone offer is from ULM.

Riley has been on a tear, especially over the last couple of months. He will be making his Rivals150 debut in the very near update and has the tools and overall game to continue making a climb in the summer update with a good showing on the UAA circuit. Riley is wired to score and defend, and puts the ball in the basket at an efficient level in multiple ways. Florida, Texas A&M, USC and TCU are among some of the programs in the mix for the future four-star.

Robinson is the only committed player among the five listed here. The future Louisville Cardinal has had a very good junior season, even scoring 50 points in a game. The three-star guard opened some eyes last year during a couple of different EYBL stops and put up some very quality performances. He will make his Rivals150 debut here soon in the back end of the rankings, but he could see his stock rise quickly over the coming months due to his ability to score the ball and improving floor game.

