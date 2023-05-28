Ask any 2024 hoops prospects around the country what range they’re gunning for in any national recruiting rankings and, after they feed you the cliché line about not concerning themselves with numbers beside names, they’ll likely land on the top 25. The thought process is that being in the top 25 gives players a better chance to be picked for postseason all-star games like the McDonald’s All-American Game or the Jordan Brand Classic. That said, being considered a top 25 prospect is a journey and there’s no better time to elevate your standing than the spring, so we’ve zeroed in on five players outside of the top 100 who have taken the first step toward ascension with a strong start over the last two months.

Rank: 132 Overview: Johnson had a strong season at Wasatch in, by far, the country’s most grueling league (NIBC) and now he’s following that up with a strong spring in the country’s most grueling circuit league (Nike EYBL). Johnson is fresh off a strong showing in the EYBL’s third session in Dallas, where he averaged 17 points, three rebounds and two assists a game for LivOn. At 6-foot-4, Johnson is a heady point guard with great anticipation on both ends of the floor and the innate ability to dictate tempo. He gets to his spots well, knocks down shots and finds his teammates in optimal scoring positions. Johnson has been a top tier floor general in the EYBL this spring.

Rank: 141 Overview: Sutton has been on a tear this spring with Y&R, using his 6-foot-9 frame and wide-array of offensive skills to dominate the competition. Sutton’s motor has remained in overdrive all spring, and his ability to breakdown defenders on the wing, maneuver into the lane for high percentage shots or efficiently knock down the perimeter jump shot has made him a nightmare on the wing. Sutton averaged 24 points a game last weekend at the Southern Jam Fest. His latest offers have come from Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Rank: 126 Overview: Njie’s numbers this spring with Expressions won’t wow you at first glance (8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists), but consider two things: He’s playing in the EYBL and he’s playing with two five stars in A.J. Dybantsa and Joson Sanon. Also, Njie is quietly one of the most efficient guards in the EYBL, connecting on 59.2 percent of his field goals this spring. The Washington State commit is super steady with a high IQ and has run the show masterfully against some of the best floor generals in the country.

Rank: 135 Overview: Swartz has been, arguably, the most consistent scorer in the EYBL this season, averaging 19.1 points a game with Boo Williams. His knack for getting to his spots is remarkable and his combination of quickness and strength coupled with his three-level scoring ability has been a devastating combo for the opposition all spring. As the No. 5 overall scorer in the EYBL, Swartz is in the conversation for the most impressive prospect in the league thus far. As it stands, Swartz is hearing from Indiana, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Georgetown, Maryland, Florida State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, among others.

