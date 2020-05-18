***** 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75 *****

1. The toughest decision in this rankings update was ...

Earl Timberlake (Photo by Jon Lopez / Jon Lopez Creative)

Bossi: For me the hardest decision was deciding on where to make the five-star cutoff. Over the past few years we’ve gotten a bit too generous in giving out five-star status and I felt it was important to dial back. Making the decision to leave players like Miami-bound wing Earl Timberlake at No. 30 and Kentucky-bound guard Devin Askew at No. 31 outside of the five-star realm wasn’t an easy one. Evans: What to do with the guards ranked between Jalen Suggs at No. 10 and Cameron Thomas at No. 25. You could honestly tip the rankings in reverse fashion and it wouldn’t be difficult to see someone in the mold of Lander or Jeremy Roach having a better career than Suggs or Josh Christopher. If I may, though, keep an eye on North Carolina-bound Caleb Love. In five years, I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was among the five best from the 2020 class. McDonald: The top spot is still the toughest for me between Cunningham, Green and even Mobley. They are all very different and I've had moments where I thought each one of them was the best I had seen in the class. I think Cunningham is the right choice, but it will certainly be interesting to track over the next several years, especially with the path Green chose.

2. The reason I believe in this player's ranking is ...

Bossi: I remain sold on Marcus Bagley as a five-star prospect who is very deserving of his No. 28 overall ranking. I actually would have liked for him to be even a little higher, but it’s a collaborative effort and sometimes moving guys as high as you think you may be able to isn’t possible. At Arizona State, I can see him playing both the three and the four because he’s big and strong and the Sun Devils like to play fast. Eventually, I expect him to join his older brother Marvin Bagley in the NBA. Evans: No one, and I mean, no one, is a bigger fan of Florida State signee Scottie Barnes than yours truly. I get that his jumper remains a concern which is a scary proposition in today’s game that is reliant on shooting above else. However, might we be underappreciating his ability on defense where he can guard the 1-5. He can also dice up opposing defenses as a giant playmaker and competes like his tail is on fire. FSU is practically the perfect situation for his abilities. I believe in Barnes as a top-six prospect and potentially someone even better than that. McDonald: We went a few spots with Love this time around and we could have potentially gone up a few more spots. He played so well every time I saw him over the past year and I think he picked a great spot to help his game flourish. Roy Williams has had a ton of success with point guards his entire career as a head coach, and Love could be his next star at the position.

3. The player I fear we have too low is ...

Bossi: Caleb Murphy at No. 60 intrigues me as much as almost any guard in this class. Headed to South Florida, he’s as explosive as anybody in the class and I’m big believer that he’s going to emerge as a playmaker to go along with the ability he’s shown as a finisher during his high school days. I’m not saying he’s Ja Morant, but he gives me some of the same vibes that Morant did once I got to see him play as a freshman at Murray State. Evans: Andre Jackson. The UConn bound forward ascended the Rivals150 Rankings during the final update, but is No. 68 high enough? Jackson needs to improve his ball skills category and shot-making, but what an athlete! Jackson is among the elite of the elite in that category and not just at the high school level but really, within the high-major realm and maybe even in the NBA. To get to that level, he must polish practically every other portion of his game but his physical tools may be that of somebody who is ranked in the top 70 range. McDonald: I'm going to go with Reece Beekman. Just about everything I said about Love applies here. Beekman had such a good travel season when I saw him last year and Virginia is the perfect fit for his style. There is no doubt in my mind he'll excel under Tony Bennett and continue the winning ways in Charlottesville.

4. The player I hope proves us right and is not too high is ...