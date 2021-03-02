Basketball Recruiting - Felix Okpara hearing mostly from Big 12, SEC programs

Felix Okpara is the No. 44 ranked player in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes Okpara the No. 6 center in his class.

“I bring my ability to block shots and rebound on defense," he said. "On offense I can knock down shots and I can score in the post. I like to play the game aggressively.”

With his skill set and talent, many schools have jumped into the mix with offers, but a couple are sticking out to Okpara.

“Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and San Diego," he said. "I hear the most from Vanderbilt, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee.”