Basketball Recruiting - Felix Okpara hearing mostly from Big 12, SEC programs

Felix Okpara hearing mostly from Big 12, SEC programs
Felix Okpara is the No. 44 ranked player in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes Okpara the No. 6 center in his class.
“I bring my ability to block shots and rebound on defense," he said. "On offense I can knock down shots and I can score in the post. I like to play the game aggressively.”
With his skill set and talent, many schools have jumped into the mix with offers, but a couple are sticking out to Okpara.
“Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and San Diego," he said. "I hear the most from Vanderbilt, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee.”
“Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are telling me I can fit well in their program with my ability to make jumpers, rebound and block shots.”
“Texas and Tennessee are telling me I can fit well with my ability to score in the post, rebound and block the shots. I know Texas plays off of their four and five man a lot on offense.”
“From Texas I talk most with coach (K.T.) Turner and coach (Shaka) Smart. From Vanderbilt I talk to coach Faragi (Phillips). From Ole Miss I talk with coach (Ronnie) Hamilton the most. From Tennessee I talk with coach Desmond (Oliver) a lot.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am looking for development. Also, a school’s style of play as well as the seniors who will be at my position when I get on campus.” Okpara said. “I am set on being a 2022 and do not have a commitment date yet, still feeling through all the schools.”