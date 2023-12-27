FT. MYERS, Fla. – One of the best long-range shooters in the Southeast, four-star guard Alex Lloyd made his mark on the City of Palms Classic with a 30-point effort on Monday. The game saw Lloyd knock down four 3-pointers for his Westminster Academy team, which cruised to victory behind his big night.

Following the game, Rivals spoke to Lloyd about where things stand in his recrutiment and which schools are in line to get official visits.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT:

“Recruiting is going well right now. Coaches are talking to me a lot, and I’m in communication with a lot of schools. I’m just taking my time.”

ON HIS SUMMER VISITS:

“I took some unofficials this offseason. I took, FAU, Miami, Florida and LSU.”

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“Probably FAU or LSU. Florida and Auburn are also talking to me the most, but I haven’t visited Auburn yet.”

ON OFFICIALS HE HOPES TO TAKE IN 2024:

“I want to take officials to Florida and lSU, probably Auburn too. FAU, I’ll take an official there.”

ON FAU:

“I love their culture and Coach [Dusty May]. Coach Dusty is going to always coach his players to make them high-level players. I love his approach and that culture.”

ON LSU:

“They preach family. They preach coming from a good family and having a good family there. I like that.”

ON FLORIDA:

“We have a great relationship. They'd love me to go there. I just want to keep talking to them and go back to visit for an official.”

