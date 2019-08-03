LAS VEGAS -- The Fantastic 40 continued on Friday and 2021's No. 1 player Jonathan Kuminga asserted his dominance with a new team. What was Kuminga up to and what were some of the day's recruiting nuggets? Eric Bossi checks in from Sin City.

***** 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

KUMINGA IS STILL KING IN 2021

One of the nice things about a non live period event at the end of the summer is a chance to see some kids playing with different teams. 2021's No. 1 player Jonathan Kuminga showed up in town with Fantastic 40 event organizer Dinos Trigonis' Belmont Shore squad and showed why he's the top ranked player in his class. Super athletic and physical, I loved seeing Kuminga step into a new situation and assert himself like a true Alpha prospect should. He commanded the ball, he got the rim at will for monster dunks, he showed off his continually improving handles and looked as confident as ever shooting from deep. Some guys simply look like they were born to play the game and Kuminga falls into that category. Duke and Washington are the latest to offer and there's zero doubt that he can play anywhere he wants. In fact, he's good enough that he would be an impact player at an elite level during this year's college season if he could play. Rumors continue to swirl that he'll eventually end up in the class of 2020 and it's likely that he'll end up at a new school for his junior year and that should be settled in the relatively near future.



2021 FOUR STAR NOWELL ADDING TO GAME

The younger brother of former All-Pac 12 Washington star Jaylen Nowell, rising junior Shane Nowell continues to add to his game as more schools get involved. Having grown to a legitimate 6-foot-4, Nowell is a master of mid range jump shooting who pays a patient and sound game. He's tough, he's blossoming athletically and he more than backed up his status as a top 75 player in the class of 2021. I've been wondering if perhaps his Seattle roots and ties to Washington's program have made some programs hesitant to seriously pursue him and he said that he the case. However, the Huskies continue to work him hard and others like Washington State and Oklahoma have at least offered and Colorado and Pepperdine are taking longer looks. I'd expect him to stay out West, but I also think Pac 12 programs are doing themselves a disservice if they aren't at least taking a swing at him.



KALKBRENNER SET FOR VISIT SPREE

In my opinion, seven-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner's best days are ahead of him and with his size, athleticism, shot blocking and touch on the offensive end there's a chance he could ultimately play in the NBA. Now, that's a long way away and not a certainty but I say that because his recruitment has really started to pick up and he's starting to be valued by college programs in a way that matches up to his potential.

So that he can get a better idea of what to do, Kalkbrenner is taking matters into his own hands and will complete five visits in the next few weeks. The seven-footer already visited Illinois and Missouri unofficially in June and next week he will embark on a tour of the Midwest that will include stops at Cincinnati, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue. After he finishes those unofficial visits, Kalkbrenner will take an official visit to Stanford on August 10th after having to cancel a planned June visit due to illness.



J.D. DAVISON SOON TO BE RANKED IN 2021

When we updated the 2021 rankings in June, shooting guard JD Davison from Alabama just missed the cut. I liked his athleticism and attack mentality, but we just didn't feel we had seen enough of him to accurately rank him. I'll tell you this, the young man will be included in the next set of rankings. Davison is an extreme athlete and maybe one of the five most explosive leapers in the country regardless of class which he proved by popping off a between the legs dunk during a game that seemed to be an afterthought. That's cool and all, but the reason I like him as a soon-to-be four-star prospect is that he has some game to go with his athleticism. More importantly he knows how to use that athleticism to his advantage without being totally reliant on it. He's already been on trips to Alabama, Auburn, Memphis and Ole Miss and those four have given him scholarship offers. Also offering already are Iowa State, Saint Louis and UNLV.



WHERE ARE THE WEST COAST SCHOOLS WITH DJ DAVIS?

Look, maybe I'm crazy and I just don't know what I'm watching. And I'm not saying that the Pac 12 has to be on shooting guard D.J. Davis. But, I do think it's fair to question why more WCC and Mountain West programs aren't all over the California combo guard. The more I watch him, the more I see some of the traits that made Carsen Edwards such a stud in college. Davis is a willing and dangerous shooter from deep, puts the ball on the floor to score and plays fast and tough. Guys like him have been known to make a killing in college hoops. He's not lacking for interest either. He told me that he'll visit UAB and Colorado State officially during September and at least one program out West, Hawaii, is working on a visit date with him. I'd really like to know what I'm missing that's prevented more programs in his region from prioritizing him. Seriously, I'm all ears.



FUDGE IS GOING TO BE ONE TO WATCH IN 2021

Speaking guys that I feel we will need consider for the next rankings update, how about 6-foot-6 wing Alex Fudge. A Floridian playing for Chandler Parson 16U squad, Fudge is far from a finished product but there sure is a lot to like about his long term potential. He's a legit 6-foot-6 wing with athleticism, a workable jump shot and some potential off the dribble. He looks to me like the kind of kid that high majors in the Southeast covet and I think that he'll really see his stock soar over the next year.

I give credit to Iowa State and TCU of the Big 12 for already jumping in on him as out of region schools and others like South Florida, North Florida, Louisiana and Stetson have offered as well. But, I'm fully expecting his offer list to include ACC and SEC programs in the relatively near future.



SLEEPER ALERT, DOBBS IS A NICE PICKUP FOR LIBERTY