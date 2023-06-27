Ryan Jones is an elite 3-point shooter in a 6-foot-8, 230-pound package and that rare combination has had him squarely on the radar of major programs for some time. The No. 65 prospect in the Rivals150 for 2024 is now eying fall visits, and it seems four schools have risen above the pack to become major players in his recruitment.

Rivals recently chatted with Jones about where things stand and which schools are in the thick of the hunt.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“We’re looking at the fall right now. I’d love to go to Florida, Xavier, LSU and Virginia Tech. Those are the main ones.”

ON XAVIER

“The coach is just a winning coach. I love the coaches. Sean Miller is a winning coach that came from winning at Arizona. Now he’s back at Xavier and he’s winning again. He’s consistent with his ways and has his fours run, just like I like to play.”

ON HIS FIT AT XAVIER

“I’d fit there because my style of play includes being a decision-maker. Every team I’ve ever played for, they sort of don't mind playing through me because I can see everything and be a leader on the floor and help guys get to spots.”

ON LSU

“I’ve been in contact with them for a long time. They’ve been so consistent since last June 15, when they were first allowed to call. We’ve built a good relationship with each other. They're a fast-paced team, and I like that. They fit how I play.”

ON VIRGINIA TECH

“They have been recruiting me hard as well, and I like that they are a great shooting team, which is what I do. So I like that fit a lot.”

ON WHAT COACHES LIKE ABOUT HIM MOST

“They like my motor, my leadership and how I shoot the ball. Then, they like how I shoot the ball, of course.”