Fact or Fiction: Memphis is most intriguing team of season

We’re creeping toward the 2022 college basketball season and the rosters that comprise the year’s storylines are falling into place. So this week in Fact or Fiction, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald debate a trio of points related to the season ahead.



1. MEMPHIS LANDING JALEN DUREN AND EMONI BATES MAKES THE TIGERS THE MOST INTRIGUING TEAM IN THE COUNTY NEXT SEASON.

Jalen Duren (https://rivals.com)

McDonald: FACT "It has to be what happens with Memphis now that Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren are joining the Tigers for this season. Those are two elite of the elite talents, but with that comes great expectations from a fan base that is as passionate as any around. The talk of Bates playing point guard this season makes them even more intriguing in my mind because I don't think that's his natural position. Whether Memphis makes a deep run into March or the train goes off the track or even somewhere in between, it's going to be a fascinating team to follow. College basketball needs as much of that as it can get." Cassidy: FICTION "The Bates-Duren-Memphis story is going to be fun, but I'm still more captivated by Kentucky and its roster overhaul. Rebuilding a roster following a 9-16 flop of a season is no easy task, and John Calipari is definitely the man for the job. The whole situation is also a bit of a test run for the transfer portal as a minor league system of sorts. I'm excited to see what the Wildcats can do with a talented patchwork roster of freshmen and transfers. If Calipari leads this team to the doorstep of an SEC title, he'll deserve every drop of praise he gets."

2. COLLIN GILLESPIE WILL BE THE MOST EXCITING SENIOR IN THE COUNTRY NEXT SEASON.

Collin Gillespie (AP)

McDonald: FACT "Villanova convinced Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels to come back for a second senior year to take advantage of the extra season athletes were awarded due to COVID. With two really good players and really good leaders coming back this season, that's going to be a huge deal for the Wildcats as Jay Wright looks to get his team back into form for another deep run in March." Cassidy: FACT "It's definitely Gillespie for me. Villanova opened last season as one of the favorites to contend for a title, but a handful of untimely injuries resulted in an 18-7 record and a Sweet 16 exit that felt a little bit more like an overture at what could have been than a satisfying accomplishment. All eyes will be on Gillespie and the top-10 Wildcats as they essentially get a redo this year."

3. INDIANA WILL MAKE THE NCAA TOURNAMENT IN YEAR ONE OF MIKE WOODSON’S TENURE.

Mike Woodson (right) (USA Today Sports)