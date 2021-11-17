Ezra Ausar focused on his season

Ezra Ausar has created quite the buzz since he transferred from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights. As his reputation has begun to circulate, the powerful yet skilled forward has brought a steady flow of high major programs to his Charlotte, N.C. based gym. “I have offers from Wichita State, Texas A&M, McNeese State, UMass, Sam Houston State, and NC A&T right now. Florida State, Tennessee, Providence, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, really a lot. There have been a lot of schools that have come in over the last couple of weeks.”

Texas A&M: “I have a good relationship with coach Vance (Walden); he is a cool guy. Just trying to continue to build my relationship with that staff. I am learning a lot about them and looking at how they are looking to use me.” Wichita State: “I have talked a good bit with coach (Tyson) Waterman. They are showing me a lot about the school, and their facilities. I like what I have seen there; I like the school.” “I would say I hear the most from Providence and Tennessee out of those schools who haven’t offered yet.” Providence: “Coach (Ed) Cooley is a good guy, keeps it one-hundred with me. He’s a hardworking man.” Tennessee: “They are really talking to me about playing defense. They like how aggressive I am playing.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am not worried about the offers and school yet; I am focused on my team this year. We have goals we are working for as a team, and all my focus is there; the rest will come,” Ausar said. “I don’t have any visits played yet. We will focus on that after we have accomplished all our goals, later or at the end of the season. I am looking to commit after the season.” “I am looking for a place where I feel most comfortable in the environment. Really the environment of the school, not just the name.”

