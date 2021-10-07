Ezra Ausar close to adding more offers

Ezra Ausar moved to North Carolina toward the end of the summer after starting at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy last season. The 6-foot-8 and 235-pound forward has not missed a beat as he has been a consistent standout throughout the ABC Fall League. Since the start of the Fall League Ausar’s recruitment has really taken off with Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Athletic Institute. “I currently have offers from Texas A&M, UMass, Wichita State, Sam Houston State, McNeese State, and North Carolina A&T,” Ausar said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “I am learning a lot about the program; I am talking to the coaches there about every day. Coach (Vance) Walden used to coach at IMG, where I was last year, for a few years. I love his energy and his vibe and am enjoying learning more about the program.” Wichita State: “I have enjoyed learning about their program. I love their program; I love what I have been learning and they have been telling me. I am hoping to take a visit there soon.” UMass: “They have recruited me since last year at IMG. They were one of the first schools to offer me so having that relationship with them is a blessing.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am hearing a lot from Alabama, Providence, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Houston, Tennessee, and a lot more really,” Ausar said. I am in contact with a lot of schools really. The recruitment will take care of itself. Honestly, I am not sure why the offers aren’t coming, but I expect they will. What I am worried about is working to get our team better, focusing on winning every day, and building up good habits of being a leader every day.” “I will be looking for an environment where I am really comfortable,” Ausar said. “I want to do things off the court as well, and have some community involvement. I am going to ask these coaches, and I really want to know with these schools, ‘what is it that I do that fits best into your program?’ It’s not just the name of the school for me.”

