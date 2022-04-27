EYBL Indianapolis: Five guards who stood out last weekend

Wagner showed why he is still widely regarded as one of the best players in the class. In the first game of the weekend, Wagner had 24 points, four assists and three steals against Mac Irvin Fire. He followed this up with a seven-point, 12-assist and six-rebound performance against City Rocks. In his last game of the weekend against Team Takeover, Wagner scored 23 points and dished out nine assists.

Collier was another point guard who had a fantastic weekend for TSF. Against Vegas Elite, Collier had 23 points and eight assists. In the next two contests, he had eight points and seven assists against Team United, and 23 points, four assists and four rebounds against Alabama Fusion. He capped off the weekend with a 22-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound game against JL3.

Dillingham was unguardable in space on the perimeter and was great in transition for CP3. He started the weekend off with 16 points and seven assists against PSA Cardinals. He followed that up with a 15-point, four-rebound outing against Team WhyNot. In the last two matchups of the weekend the CP3 guard had 17 points and five assists against the NY Rens, and 21 points and five assists against Boo Williams.

Foster, a Duke commit, looked like the Foster of old this weekend, hitting shots from all over the court and setting up teammates for easy buckets. Foster had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against Team Herro. On Saturday, Foster tallied 10 points and five assists against Houston Hoops, followed by 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against Team Melo. He finished the weekend with a 22-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist game against Team Takeover.

