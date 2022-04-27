EYBL Indianapolis: Five guards who stood out last weekend
A year ago, the 2023 class looked like one of the best and deepest wing classes in recent memory. Justin Edwards, JJ Taylor, KJ Evans, Matas Buzelis, Mackenzie Mgbako and others were all the talk of the live periods and atop the class.
Fast forward to this year, and it's the point guards who have stood out in early EYBL play. Here's a look at five in particular that were hard to miss this past weekend in Indianapolis.
Wagner showed why he is still widely regarded as one of the best players in the class. In the first game of the weekend, Wagner had 24 points, four assists and three steals against Mac Irvin Fire.
He followed this up with a seven-point, 12-assist and six-rebound performance against City Rocks. In his last game of the weekend against Team Takeover, Wagner scored 23 points and dished out nine assists.
Collier was another point guard who had a fantastic weekend for TSF. Against Vegas Elite, Collier had 23 points and eight assists. In the next two contests, he had eight points and seven assists against Team United, and 23 points, four assists and four rebounds against Alabama Fusion.
He capped off the weekend with a 22-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound game against JL3.
Dillingham was unguardable in space on the perimeter and was great in transition for CP3. He started the weekend off with 16 points and seven assists against PSA Cardinals. He followed that up with a 15-point, four-rebound outing against Team WhyNot.
In the last two matchups of the weekend the CP3 guard had 17 points and five assists against the NY Rens, and 21 points and five assists against Boo Williams.
Foster, a Duke commit, looked like the Foster of old this weekend, hitting shots from all over the court and setting up teammates for easy buckets. Foster had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against Team Herro.
On Saturday, Foster tallied 10 points and five assists against Houston Hoops, followed by 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against Team Melo. He finished the weekend with a 22-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist game against Team Takeover.
Gibbs-Lawhorn, a Purdue pledge, had one of the better weekends on the 17U level. Friday, the Indy Heat point guard scored 17 points and added four rebounds and four assists against Team Takeover.
On Saturday morning, Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 22 points in his matchup with MeanStreets and then scored 24 against Mac Irvin Fire. He ended the weekend with a 21-point, four-assist outing against Houston Hoops on Sunday morning.