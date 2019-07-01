PHILADELPHIA — The final June evaluation period brought us to Philadelphia, where the Philly Live 2 event hosted some of the top high school teams from eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington D.C. Coaches came out in large numbers and what they saw was a number of strong performances. MORE TAKEAWAYS: Corey Evans breaks down the Nike Top 100 Camp 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

COACHES COME OUT IN DROVES FOR LANCE WARE

Ware is expected to trim his list soon. The four-star forward has become much more consistent with his game and numbers which has made him a top target for some of the top programs along the East Coast. Head coaches from DePaul, Miami, North Carolina and Villanova came out to see Ware this week, with a number of other high-major assistants spotted at his games in Philadelphia. The lefty has become a Tar Heel target and while an offer has not been extended just yet, it would not be a surprise if he lands one next month.

RAHSOOL DIGGINS BEGINS HIS HIGH-MAJOR RECRUITMENT

A number of quality, mid-major powers had offered Diggins but his recruitment took a high-major turn after his 37-point outburst on Friday evening. Penn State offered, then came ones from Virginia Tech and Xavier. The Archbishop Wood product is not a burner with his speed but his pace sets him apart. Slated to start all four years at Wood, Diggins is going to be a highly followed prospect.

ELITE PROGRAMS LAY IN WAITING FOR QUINCY ALLEN

Sitting as the 23rd best prospect in the 2021 class, Allen has had an up-and-down spring but found quality footing this month. A bouncy athlete with long arms and a feathery jumper, Allen has all of the tools of an elite, blue blood prospect. Allen hopes to take his first official visit to Virginia later this year. Clemson, Marquette and NC State are just three others that have prioritized him early on. If Allen can produce for more moments like he displayed this weekend, the local bluebloods will soon be calling.

NNANNA NJOKU HAS A GREAT MOTOR

While he doesn’t always get the love that he deserves, Njoku has remained consistent with his motor which is beginning to pan out in the scholarship column. DePaul, Marquette Miami and Rutgers offered over the weekend and Njoku told Rivals.com that the Golden Eagles, Providence and Villanova are the three programs working the hardest of late. The definition of an interior tone-setter, Njoku is a quality college weapon waiting in the wings.

COMMITMENT NOT TOO FAR OFF FOR TERRANCE WILLIAMS

Productive and efficient each step of the way, Williams is a great plug-and-play forward in today’s game. Shot-making is what he does best which is why he has led a national recruitment throughout his high school career. The feeling is that a commitment is near with it likely to be celebrated by DePaul, Georgetown or Notre Dame, with the Hoyas have the most momentum at the moment.

GET TO KNOW CHANCE WESTRY

The Harrisburg native has the makings of something special. A giant combo guard with extra length and the body to grow into, Westry is already firmly situated on a number of high-major recruiting boards. DePaul, Georgetown, Penn State and Providence have offered with many more on the way. Westry looks the part of an elite guard target in the 2022 and played like it all weekend long.

POWER PROGRAMS BEGINNING TO VALUE ELIJAH TAYLOR

I am not entirely sure what took so long as Taylor started every game for the nationally relevant Imhotep Charter program last winter. Better late than never, I guess, as Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt and UConn decided to join the party by offering. A blue-collared big man that is a tad undersized in the post, Taylor finds ways to produce. The lefty sports a sturdy physique and a consistent playing mentality. A number of Ivy League programs are involved but the power conference realm might be intriguing enough for Taylor to take a greater look at his newest suitors.

MYLES STUTE KEEPS HIS HOT STREAK ALIVE

The native of Minnesota has always been a respected high major target but this month, Stute took things up another notch. He tweaked his jumper which is practically automatic now whenever his feet are set, but when he is not finding his prescribed mark, he remains active as a versatile defender that is willing to compete on each possession. Florida, Iowa State, Pitt and Virginia Tech are in the best spot for his commitment.

LYNN GREER SCHEDULES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT