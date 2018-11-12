Samuell Williamson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Zeke Nnaji, Champions Classic, West Coast prospects FORT WORTH, Tex. – The Cowtown Classic kicked off the high school season in a big way on Saturday and brought some of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex's best to North Crowley High School. Louisville and Texas Tech commits shined, a sleeper emerged and uncertainty continues to swirly around Drew Timme's recruitment.

LOUISVILLE HAS A STUD IN WILLIAMSON

There might not be a more tailor-made wing-forward prospect for the way Chris Mack likes to do things than Samuell Williamson. While we are ahead of the curve with the 6-foot-7 wing out of Rockwall High, he still might not be ranked high enough. Williamson shined on Saturday, showing off an even better first step and quick twitch abilities, to go along with his improved defensive prowess. He finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a duel with top-five junior R.J. Hampton. Williamson is the gem of the Louisville’s recruiting class and he should make an immediate impact as a freshman.

RAMSEY FLIRTING WITH FIVE-STAR STATUS

Texas Tech added its highest-ranked commitment in the Rivals.com era last week with the addition of top-35 guard Jahmius Ramsey. In a few months, the Red Raiders could also be celebrating their first ever five-star pledge as Ramsey's stock is rising after a stellar performance Saturday. Ramsey is already a lockdown defender and Chris Beard won't have any trouble getting him to play both ends. While Ramsey has yet to become a consistent perimeter shooter - most of his points came around the basket - he still makes a big impact on the court. He does so much as a playmaker on both ends that it's a safe bet that he will thrive in Lubbock and be a big part of Texas Tech's ascent in the Big 12.

UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES TO SWIRL WITH TIMME

Drew Timme flashed brilliance despite his team going down in defeat. While he will never be described as an above-the-rim type of athlete, Timme more than makes up for it with his skill and toughness. His passing skills are top-notch and he carved up opposing defenders like a Thanksgiving turkey. Timme can score with either hand, knock down jumpers to the perimeter and is already a vocal leader. Timme's recruitment, which is set to end on Wednesday with a commitment announcement, seems to be a toss-up between Texas A&M, Gonzaga and Illinois.

HAMPTON IS NOT SLOWING DOWN

R.J. Hampton's Little Elm team lost, but his performance was what kept them afloat throughout the contest. He is a good sized 6-foot-5 guard with athleticism and a knack for making eye-appeasing plays around the basket. Hampton, more of a scorer than a shooter at this point in time, is good for a few jaw-dropping plays in any given game. He is the total package in the backcourt. While Hampton does need to improve his perimeter jumper, he remains the cream of the crop in the 2020 class. He has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Memphis this fall.

DENTON GUYER IS LOADED

Denton Guyer should have a great chance to make a run at a state championship this winter thanks to a roster that includes three highly-regarded upperclassmen prospects. Oklahoma commit De’Vion Harmon displayed his usual competitive chip along with an improved off-hand on tough runners in the lane. Jalen Wilson, a top-50 forward committed to Michigan, should fit in seamlessly in John Beilein’s offense thanks to his dual forward abilities and shooting skills. Jakobe Coles, a 6-foot-7, tough and rugged forward, can play all over the floor and should lead a quality college recruitment. One prospect that should be hearing his fair share of college overtures is Tyler McGhie, Guyer’s standout on Saturday. He is one of the best shooters that I have seen this fall and totally changed the complexion of his team’s game. McGhie is a junior prospect that is going to break out in the coming months.

