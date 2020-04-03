1. JOSHUA MORGAN

Ranked in the Rivals150 last spring, Joshua Morgan started in all but three of the 32 games that he competed in and made close to 63% of the shots he attempted at Long Beach State. The Sacramento, Calif., native also went on to post 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and also was among the tops in shot blockers in the sport as he mustered 80 on the season, equating to nearly four per game.

He pulled down 14 rebounds in one game and finished with eight blocks in another, displaying his ability to alter the game in a variety of ways. He leaves Long Beach State with three years of eligibility remaining, and his list of suitors includes some of the top programs in America, though the West Coast schools have the strongest chance, including Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, San Diego State and UCLA.

2. TREY MURPHY

Trey Murphy (Eric Christian Smith / Contributor)

Trey Murphy placed his name into the transfer portal last weekend and has seen his recruitment soar. In high school, the unknown 6-foot-5 wing picked Rice over Army, Furman, Navy and Rider. Now, the 6-foot-8 versatile wing/forward is hearing from practically every program in America, thanks to his shooting prowess and his size along the perimeter.

After averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 36.8% from three as a sophomore, Murphy’s next step is to cut his school list down before deciding. Slated to sit out next season with two years to play thereafter, Murphy is currently being pursued by Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pitt, Stanford, Texas, UConn, Villanova, Wichita State and Xavier.

3. ROBERT ALLEN

Coming out of high school, Robert Allen had a handful of low-major programs for options where he could play. That will not be the case this time around. A sophomore transfer that will sit out next season before resuming his eligibility in the fall of 2021, the Samford star is a long and active power forward that can run the floor, finish in the lane and alter shots.

He has started every game except one throughout his career. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points, seven rebounds and also contributed with blocks, assists and steals. Allen is hoping to narrow his school list later this month before committing. The suitor list includes College of Charleston, FIU, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Murray State, Ole Miss, St. Louis, USF and VCU.

4. MORRIS UDEZE

His numbers might not be as eye-popping as some others in the transfer portal, but there is great value in Morris Udeze. A large interior presence that brings a blue-collared approach to the floor, Udeze has become respected for his shot-changing skills, soft hands around the rim and solid motor.

During his sophomore campaign at Wichita State, Udeze started in five of the 28 games he played while making 61% of his shots. A sit-out transfer in the fall, Udeze will have two full years to play beginning in the fall of 2021. Arizona State, Butler, Minnesota, Seton Hall and Xavier make up his final list and a commitment is expected within the next two weeks.

5. WARITH ALATISHE

One of the more underrated forward prospects in the transfer portal, Warith Alatishe entered the Nicholls State program as a relative unknown, but leaves with a bevy of high-majors to choose from. Albeit in between positions in the frontcourt, the sophomore exploded this past season, making giant leaps in practically every statistical category.

After seeing action in just 13 games as a freshman and averaging just over a point per game, Alatishe started in 29 of the 31 games that he competed in as a sophomore. He posted strong averages of 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor. His plan is to keep his recruitment open for the next few weeks. The list of schools involved includes Creighton, Georgetown, Georgia, Oregon State, Texas A&M and Wichita State.

6. DWIGHT WILSON

Dwight Wilson (Daniel Lin / DN-R)

Dwight Wilson has been a load to deal with during his three years in the CAA, especially during his final two years at James Madison, as he nearly averaged a double-double each season. He has progressively gotten better, and while he is never going to be a fleet-of-foot big man or a perimeter asset, Wilson is a throwback who does his work in the paint.

An efficient scorer, he shot over 53% from the floor during his final two years as he started 48 games. With just one season to play after sitting out next season, the Florida native will take his 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds averages as a junior elsewhere. That could be to Arkansas, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, DePaul, Florida, Ohio, Radford or Tulane.

7. CORY HIGHTOWER