1. BUTLER

LaVall Jordan (AP Images)

Butler is set to lose four of its primary contributors after this season, the main one being Kamar Baldwin. So, the pressure was on head coach Lavall Jordan and his staff to lock up not just a good class but also one that checks a lot boxes. They achieved just that by picking up commitments from four Rivals150 members, each of whom will bring something different to the table.

Whether it is a tough downhill guard in Myles Tate or a confident shot-making guard in Chuck Harris, the Bulldogs may have found the backcourt of their future. They added further playmaking ability with versatile wing-forward Carlos "Scooby" Johnson. Myles Wilmoth is more of a long-term play and is entirely different compared to Butler's final recruit, Jakobe Coles, who is a skilled, plodding big man that is efficient out of the high-post setting. There is no one that will "wow" out of this class, but the sum of all its parts gives the Bulldogs plenty to build on in the coming years.

2. KANSAS STATE

Bruce Weber (AP Images)

Bruce Weber has assembled his top class as the head coach at Kansas State. Not only did the Wildcats get commitments from four Rivals150 members, but each also represent what Weber has come to value in a prospect.

When one thinks of Kansas State, a smash-mouth, tough-minded sort of ballplayer comes to mind, and that is exactly what Selton Miguel embodies each time he hits the floor. Davion Bradford, a big-bodied center that K-State has lacked in recent years, is set to sign, as is shot-maker Luke Kasubke. Nijel Pack may be the most important player in the coming years. Kansas State has found great success over the past few years because of its guard play, and if Pack can find a happy medium between scoring and playmaking, the Wildcats should remain in the Big 12 title talk, thanks to what the Wildcats have been able to accomplish this fall.

3. LOUISVILLE

Chris Mack (AP Images)

By the time September rolled around last year, Louisville was already plush with talent that resulted in a top 10 class. Late this summer looked like more of the same - until the Cards missed upon a number of their top targets. Caleb Love, DJ Steward, Jaemyn Brakefield, Nimari Burnett and Devin Askew all said no to Chris Mack, but top junior college talent Jayden Scrubb pushed momentum on the Cardinals' side. While talk still persists that Scrubb might never enroll and instead enter his name into the NBA Draft, his decision was a big one that led to the commitments from former Nebraska commit D’Andre Davis and budding big man JJ Traynor.

Louisville could see its entire starting five leave after this season but, either way, Mack and his staff did a great job of taking a few to the chin and responding with an emphatic upper-cut that is a top 25 recruiting class.

4. OKLAHOMA STATE

Mike Boynton (AP Images)

Mike Boynton is the poster child for this article. He caused an uproar by hiring the nation’s second-ranked prospect’s brother, Cannen Cunningham. Then, unlike most times when such a hiring is made and a commitment immediately follows, no such thing took place. Was the decision made by Boynton not calculated enough? And would the Pokes lose out on Cade Cunningham to Kentucky?

Nope, and the Cowboys landed a player who could single-handedly propel the team to some wins in March. Furthermore, Rondel Walker will join him in Stillwater next year and another piece or two could fall in the Cowboys' favor. The Cowboys enrolled a top 25 class this fall and will do just the same next year, stacking up consecutively strong classes that could lead to a few golden years in Stillwater.

6. TENNESSEE

Rick Barnes (AP Images)

Tennessee is not only succeeding with under-the-radar talent, but it also now has blue-chip recruits that should raise the ceiling of the program even further. A strong class was needed this fall with the graduations of Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden, two preseason all-SEC guards, along with the potential departure of Josiah James after his freshman year.

The Vols delivered in a big way in the form of three top 35 prospects. Corey Walker brings a versatile skill set to the frontcourt. Jaden Springer possesses tremendous size in the backcourt, and he can play both guard positions, and Keon Johnson may be one of the most dynamic, athletic guards in all of America. Together, the group is a win for Rick Barnes and his staff, which should lead to plenty of Ws.

7. WISCONSIN

