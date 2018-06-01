In this week’s Evans Seven, we look into our crystal ball at seven current high school standouts that could go first overall in future NBA drafts. MORE: Winners and losers from the NBA Draft deadline

James Wiseman Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Boasting a plus wingspan, tremendous touch and an offensive game that has worked its way out to the 3-point stripe, Wiseman's upside is mountainous. He fits the new age center position to a T and has begun to develop a killer mindset. Averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit, Wiseman is on a trajectory that could see him picked No. 1 overall in a future NBA draft.

Cole Anthony Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A 6-foot-2 junior with NBA bloodlines, Anthony has been absolutely scintillating this spring on the Nike circuit. Outside of Russell Westbrook, where else can one find a point guard averaging close to eight rebounds per game? Anthony hasn’t stopped on just the glass as he has put together arguably the greatest season that the swoosh platform has ever seen. Averaging over 26 points and three assists, while making close to 90 percent of his foul shots, Anthony is a strong candidate for a first overall selection in an upcoming draft.

Jalen Green Courtesy of USA Basketball

Green is an uber-talented guard that is one of the most explosive athletes in high school basketball in recent memory. Standing over 6-foot-5 and with fine length, the top-ranked sophomore prospect has the quickness and agility to guard multiple positions on the defensive end and the desire to compete against the best. He does have to get stronger but his more polished set of handles and mechanically sound jumper make Green the total package on the offensive end. NBA franchises could be jostling with each other to select the West Coast phenom.

Vernon Carey Jr. https://usatodayhss.com

The son of a 10-year NFL lineman, Carey is the full embodiment of a next level big man. Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Carey is a ferocious finisher at the basket that can extend the defense with the perimeter jumper. The five-star prospect is a multi-dimensional forward with a strong body but also a much-underrated feel for the game. Carey has to get better with his shot selection but his size, passing skills, dominance on the glass and ability to score inside and out makes the South Florida native a more than capable lottery selection.

Jaden McDaniels Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

The breakout prospect of the spring, McDaniels isn’t close to touching his basketball ceiling. A true 6-foot-8 small forward that can play three positions on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, McDaniels is the perfect concoction of shot making, ball skills, athleticism, versatility and a motor. A fluid shot maker that will earn his fair share of praise as he develops and adds strength, the four-star prospect is averaging 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and close to two steals on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

Scottie Barnes

Barnes is a terrific defender that has the guts and feet to guard point guards but the tenacity and length to guard centers. He does need to become a better shooter as he is making just 66 percent of his foul shots on the Nike circuit this spring, but his strengths heavily outweigh that shortcoming. Standing at 6-foot-8 and with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Barnes is just as valuable on the offensive end thanks to his tremendous playmaking skills. Barnes' ceiling is sky high.

Michael Foster