Basketball Recruiting - Evans Seven: How top teams in 2020 rankings are faring in 2021 cycle

Evans Seven: How top teams in 2020 rankings are faring in 2021 cycle
After finishing with an elite class this spring, how have the top seven teams in the 2020 team recruiting rankings fared during the early portion of the 2021 recruiting cycle? We examine where things stand in Lexington, Durham, Chapel Hill and elsewhere, and how more dominoes could fall.
KENTUCKY
2020 Team ranking: 1
2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)
There has been some anxiety on Big Blue Nation’s part in recent weeks as far as its zero commitments and lack of offers handed out. As of this moment, just four offers are on the table, though two others are in the laps of Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, both five-stars in the 2022 class that could reclassify at some point. UK should not have to bring in an immense class next year compared to this fall, but there will always be needs at a place like Lexington.
Losing Jaden Hardy would be a killer for the Cats, but with no end in sight with his recruitment and the G League becoming an even greater threat, don’t be surprised if Kentucky throws out a few more offers given that Kennedy Chandler is unlikely, and so is Pat Baldwin.
DUKE
2020 Team ranking: 2
2021 Team ranking: 15
The Blue Devils did some nice work picking up the commitment of AJ Griffin last November, but things have sat at a standstill since. Just like Kentucky, the Blue Devils are not expecting to lose as many after the season to the NBA as this past spring but there will be some holes that must be filled, especially in the frontcourt, which is why Duke has done little with the guard crop in the 2021 class.
Duke has placed an emphasis on Trevor Keels since Kennedy Chandler likely will not step foot in Durham. Pat Baldwin is a must-get for Duke and it sit in a fine spot with him.
The X-Factor could be Caleb Houstan; a decision is sometime away but they have piqued his interest. Along the frontline is Paolo Banchero and Charles Bediako. Duke cannot afford to strike out on its top targets any longer which is why it has continued to express interest in a few others, including Harrison Ingram.
NORTH CAROLINA
2020 Team ranking: 3
2021 Team ranking: 31
The 2020 class was a breakthrough for Roy Williams. After years of missing on some of its top targets, North Carolina was nudging elbows with Duke and Kentucky for the elite and winning out on a few.
Things are not as promising this year. The Heels do sit with the commitment of four-star Dontrez Styles, but more work is a must. UNC just offered Trey Kaufman and are a finalist for Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren; Kaufman is the likeliest of the three for the Heels.
Wing and forward depth would also help. Keep an eye on Caleb Houstan. Jabari Smith is going to be difficult, as might Pat Baldwin and Harrison Ingram.
Adding another guard or two wouldn’t hurt which is why Trevor Keels, D’Marco Dunn, Hunter Sallis and Kennedy Chandler hold Carolina offers. Don’t count on it with Keels and Chandler but they may be the slight leader for Sallis, while Dunn is attainable, too.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2020 Team ranking: 4
2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)
Replacements, and talented ones at that, are a must in Stillwater once the season completes and how awful would it be that Oklahoma State could have its best roster since the Phil Forte days and couldn’t even compete for a postseason appearance if the current restrictions remain after its appeal is heard? Either way, the Pokes are going to make noise this winter thanks to the top-five class that will enroll led by Cade Cunningham, the return of the Boone brothers and Isaac Likekele, and the graduate-transfer campaign of Ferron Flavors.
Cunningham, Likekele and Flavors could be gone by next fall and since OSU has yet to strike in 2021, much work needs to be completed. They are a finalist for Mike James who will commit Sept. 9, and just offered top-40 guard Tre White who could reclassify. Wade Taylor, CJ Noland, Trey Alexander, Matthew Stone, and Jalen Ricks could each give the Pokes a look, while Alex Fudge and Daimion Collins are two others they are tracking. The transfer portal has become an often touched avenue by Boynton since taking over in Stillwater, so if they do strike out this fall, alternative methods will not be difficult to find.
TENNESSEE
2020 Team ranking: 5
2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)
Rick Barnes should have his best team since taking over at Tennessee, thanks to the returns of John Fulkerson, Yves Pons and Josiah James, along with the enrollment of the fifth-ranked class in America. All could be gone by the time the season completes, and there is even a chance that Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer could turn in one-and-done campaigns, which is why Barnes and his staff have gone about pursuing the very best nationally.
Kennedy Chandler is a UT lean, so having an immediate plug-in along the perimeter should be comforting. Who joins him is more of the question. There is always Paolo Banchero, who has discussed teaming up with Chandler in college. Keep an eye on Jahmai Mashack, who Tennessee continues to prioritize, along with newly offered DaRon Holmes and four-star center Mac Etienne. Georgia has centered itself as the favorite for Jabari Smith, while Harrison Ingram just cut the Vols from his list.
AUBURN
2020 Team ranking: 6
2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)
Sharife Cooper is one of Bruce Pearl’s greatest recruiting wins and if things play out accordingly, the five-star could be in the NBA by next fall. Replacing him is of the utmost priority, which is why JD Davison has become such a heavily coveted target. They have remained a suitor for Frankie Collins and TyTy Washington, but Pearl has been adamant about protecting his home turf, which could make Davison the first true battle between Pearl and Alabama coach Nate Oats.
In the frontcourt, Jabari Smith is high on Auburn’s recruiting board, but Georgia will be difficult to beat. Kok Yat, the younger cousin of enrolling freshman JT Thor, could be an avenue they take, while Sean Durugordon, Nisine Poplar, and David Jones hold Auburn offers, too. Franck Kepnang and Moussa Diabate are two other options, but with not a single graduating senior on its roster, there are not many pressing needs outside of potentially replacing Cooper if he makes the pro leap next year.
ARIZONA
2020 Team ranking: 7
2021 Team ranking: n/a (zero commits)
Sean Miller and his staff took a rather unconventional route to constructing their roster for the season ahead, landing six international prospects alongside the talents of top-50 guard Dalen Terry. The transfer portal was also hit often by Arizona but with just Ira Lee and Terrell Brown set to graduate in the spring, and no likely early NBA departures, it could be one of the milder years for attrition in Tucson.
That hasn’t deterred the Wildcats from prioritizing some of the best along the west coast. Jahmai Mashack, whose brother played football at Arizona, has become a top target, as has Kenneth Simpson, Zaon Collins and Nolan Hickman. D’Marco Dunn, a native of Arizona who moved to North Carolina last fall, could opt for U of A.
A versatile forward is a must, too, which is why Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, DaRon Holmes, Ben Gregg and Nathan Bittle hold Arizona offers. The former two may be tough, but Holmes’ home-state pull and Gregg’s fit could see each give the program a look before deciding.