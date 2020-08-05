Basketball Recruiting - ETSU scores late with Richard Amaefule

“Going into my decision, my focus was a school that focused on development of players, as well as a school that really allowed freedom of movement and players and operated in the open court where I believe my game is at its best,” Amaefule told Rivals.com. “Having gone through some struggle in the past few years due to injury, I felt most confident in the ability of the coaches at ETSU. ETSU is the best opportunity for growth. I am confident and trust in the program.”

Faced with an immediate need in the frontcourt, the first-year staff at ETSU struck in a major way on Wednesday. One of the best all-around prospects still available this summer, three-star center Richard Amaefule gave his verbal commitment to Jason Shay and his staff.

A 6-foot-9 center by way of England, Amaefule left an immediate mark on the recruiting world whenever he dominated the 16-under Nike circuit with the Texas Titans bunch two years ago. Moving into the Rivals150 as a sophomore, Amaefule received a bevy of high-major offers and interest entering his crucial senior summer. However, he fought through an injury-riddled string of months that led to a lateral ligament reconstruction surgery last October and failed to suit up this past winter on the high school scene, slowing his recruitment to a halt.

Picking ETSU over New Mexico, San Diego and Western Kentucky, Amaefule could be someone that, if health is finally on his side, which seems to be the case, could be a tremendous haul for Shay and his staff over the long haul. The hiring of Greg Heiar played a major part in which the former LSU assistant had previously recruited him to the SEC program before switching employers this spring.

Amaefule is an active, good-sized big man with a well-proportioned body and frame. He can score inside and out, while possessing a quality IQ for the game. Most of all, he is an above average athlete that can make shots from 20-feet and in, score at the rim and defend both frontcourt spots. If healthy, the chance that Amaefule would not have played at the high-major level would have been rather minimal.