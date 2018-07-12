NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. --- It's day two of Nike's Peach Jam and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is on hand for all the action. Follow along live for news and updates from the days action.

The AOT Running Rebels put a convincing win on the board on against the New Jersey Playaz and their point guard Sharife Cooper was a huge part of it.

He led the relentless attack with 25 points while getting his teammates involved and leading on both ends of the floor.

There's not any question that he'll be a big time target down the road, but when it comes to recruiting, he's not paying much attention. He has been on campus at Auburn but that's it so far and it will be a while before he gets too serious.

For now, he's letting his father handle things.

"I'm just focused on the here and now and finishing up with summer ball before I start to think about that stuff," said Cooper. "I'll like to get up and down in college and get my teammates involved. I'll be looking for a coach that believes in me and them."

Cooper did mention that he's getting to know Tom Crean and the staff at Georgia and that Alabama, Rutgers, Nebraska, UConn, Tennessee, Florida and many others are involved.

