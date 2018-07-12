Eric Bossi's Peach Jam Blog: Thursday
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. --- It's day two of Nike's Peach Jam and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is on hand for all the action. Follow along live for news and updates from the days action.
SHARIFE COOPER NOT WORRYING ABOUT RECRUITMENT YET
The AOT Running Rebels put a convincing win on the board on against the New Jersey Playaz and their point guard Sharife Cooper was a huge part of it.
He led the relentless attack with 25 points while getting his teammates involved and leading on both ends of the floor.
There's not any question that he'll be a big time target down the road, but when it comes to recruiting, he's not paying much attention. He has been on campus at Auburn but that's it so far and it will be a while before he gets too serious.
For now, he's letting his father handle things.
"I'm just focused on the here and now and finishing up with summer ball before I start to think about that stuff," said Cooper. "I'll like to get up and down in college and get my teammates involved. I'll be looking for a coach that believes in me and them."
Cooper did mention that he's getting to know Tom Crean and the staff at Georgia and that Alabama, Rutgers, Nebraska, UConn, Tennessee, Florida and many others are involved.
ZACH FREEMANTLE IS BEING UNDER RECRUITED
The New Jersey Playaz got beaten pretty soundly by the AOT Rebels, but three-star power forward Zach Freemantle was a standout.
At 6-foot-9 he is skilled, has toughness, scores over either shoulder and he can step out to shoot the ball with some range. He's a good athlete and he competes the entire game and could be a stretch five or a big four depending on system.
The likes of Bucknell, Monmouth, Lehigh, St. Bonaventure, Brown, St. Joseph's and others have offered and he would be a great pickup for any of them. However, given his size and production it's hard to believe he's not worth some exploration from high majors looking for skill on the interior.
AOT REBELS AND NEW JERSEY PLAYAZ START THINGS OFF
Today I'm starting off with the New Jersey Playaz and AOT Running Rebels. Headlined by the backcourt trio of newly minted 2020 five-star shooting guard B.J. Boston, top 30 2020 point guard Sharife Cooper and 2019 five-star wing Isaac Okoro, AOT brings the starpower.
Meanwhile, the Playaz are a tough and all-around solid bunch led by guard Al-Amir Dawes and underrated and skilled four man Zach Freemantle.
During the early parts of the game I've spotted head coaches from Drake, Northwestern, La Salle, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Butler to go along with assistants from Valparaiso, Monmouth, LIU Brooklyn, Arkansas State, Tennessee State, Rutgers, Arkansas, Memphis, UMass, Alabama, Florida, Minnesota, N.C. State and UConn among many others.