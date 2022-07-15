Emerging 2024 star Gicarri Harris hopes to visit Purdue, UGA

Rivals caught up with Harris following one of his games at the 3SSB Championships in South Carolina to discuss his recruitment and the schools in the hunt.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard is equipped with a strong upper body he uses to effortlessly get to his spots and seems to have a knack for drawing contact in the lane. He’s comfortable handling the ball and has a good-looking jumper from deep as well. Harris’ upside is obvious and the production has been there in spades in recent weeks.

Gicarri Harris has used this spring to boost his stock in the eyes of college coaches while playing for the Atlanta Celtics on the adidas 3SSB circuit, and it’s not difficult to see why his offer list has rapidly grown.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“It’s actually pretty hectic. I’ve had a lot of coaches calling me since they were allowed to on June 14 or whenever. There’s a lot going on.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE RECRUITING HIM HARDEST

“Purdue is for sure. I also just got an offer from Georgia. LSU and Ole Miss are after me. There’s a lot more. I just can't think of all of them.”

ON PURDUE

“They just like how I love to win. I hate to lose and I’ll do anything to not lose. They love that about me. My brother (Gelen Robinson) used to go there. He played football. He was a defensive tackle or something.”

ON A PURDUE VISIT

“I’ve never been, but I want to go. I want to go see it. I want to see the facilities and what they have to offer over there.”

ON OTHER VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE

“For now, I want to see UGA. I’ll visit them soon because I live in Georgia.”

ON UGA

“It’s my home state, so that’s pretty cool. I’ve played over in events and all that, so I’ve played on the courts. I already got a pretty good look at what they have to offer there. I want to go back, though.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I have a lot of defensive intensity and I like to get my teammates involved. I’m also a good shooter. I make free throws when they count.”