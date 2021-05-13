 Basketball Recruiting - Elmarko Jackson working to become an all-around point guard
Elmarko Jackson working to become an all-around point guard

Jamie Shaw • Basketball Recruiting
National Recruiting Analyst
@JamieShaw5

While Elmarko Jackson is currently unranked in the 2023 Rivals150, the jet-quick and explosive point guard is certain to be able to find his name on the list once the rankings are expanded and updated.

“I feel like my game right now is a Russell Westbrook type of player. I am a really athletic point guard who can distribute for my teammates when I need to. I can hit shots, and when I get hot I make shots from all over,” Jackson said.

Jackson, a sophomore point guard has been working hard over the past year as he made the most of what season his Bryn Athyn (Pa.) Academy of the New Church team had.

“We were able to play a little bit, but we weren’t able to have a full season. My point guard skills improved a lot, with my change of pace and being able to think quicker on the floor. I am constantly working on becoming an all-around point guard.”

This improvement, as well as his 6-foot-3 and 190-pound frame, has caught the attention of college programs already.

“I have offers from Cal-Berkley, Seton Hall, La Salle, Rider, Siena and Ole Miss. I would say I am hearing form Cal and Seton Hall the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

California: “I know they are a Pac-12 school, and that conference was really good in the tournament. I know they didn’t specifically have the best year, but I think they are turning it around. They want me to be able to come in and be a point guard and to help grow me to get to the next level. They are also a really prestigious school.”

Seton Hall: “They are a very heavy, guard-oriented team. They like to get the ball up the floor quick. It’s the typical Jersey style of basketball, very tough and very flashy, everybody eats on that team. They want me to come in and do what I do best, score the ball and make plays.”

“I am hearing a lot from Maryland and Miami right now, neither of them have offered me yet.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am looking for a program that will help me become a better man first. Academics are big for me too, I want to get a degree and hopefully set myself up for a great future. I want to go to a place where the staff will help me maximize my potential to hopefully get to the next level," Jackson said. “I grew up a fan of Michigan, my uncle Marlin Jackson, went to school there. He also played in the NFL. I like Temple too, that is where my mom went.”

