Basketball Recruiting - Elmarko Jackson working to become an all-around point guard

While Elmarko Jackson is currently unranked in the 2023 Rivals150, the jet-quick and explosive point guard is certain to be able to find his name on the list once the rankings are expanded and updated.

“I feel like my game right now is a Russell Westbrook type of player. I am a really athletic point guard who can distribute for my teammates when I need to. I can hit shots, and when I get hot I make shots from all over,” Jackson said.

Jackson, a sophomore point guard has been working hard over the past year as he made the most of what season his Bryn Athyn (Pa.) Academy of the New Church team had.

“We were able to play a little bit, but we weren’t able to have a full season. My point guard skills improved a lot, with my change of pace and being able to think quicker on the floor. I am constantly working on becoming an all-around point guard.”

This improvement, as well as his 6-foot-3 and 190-pound frame, has caught the attention of college programs already.

“I have offers from Cal-Berkley, Seton Hall, La Salle, Rider, Siena and Ole Miss. I would say I am hearing form Cal and Seton Hall the most right now.”