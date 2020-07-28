Basketball Recruiting - Ellis wastes little time, commits to Texas

After receiving an offer from Shaka Smart and Texas less than a week ago, the 6-foot-5 guard from Davenport (Iowa) Assumption confirmed to Rivals.com that he has committed to the Longhorns.

Emarion Ellis decided that he didn't need to waste any time with his recruitment.

Rivals.com just got done watching Ellis perform over the weekend at the Hardwood Classic in Kansas City and we re-introduced him to the recruiting world in today's Three-Point-Play column.

“When coach Smart offered it was cool, but I had been talking to Cody (Hatt) a bit,” said Ellis over the weekend.

Long and athletic, Ellis is a little bit rough around the edges but has high level instincts as a driver and playmaker. We aren't saying he is as good as Dejounte Murray was at the same age, but he does have some Murray in his game and if we were to reshuffle rankings for the 2021 class, Ellis would be in the discussion as a potential top 100 player.

Currently ranked as a three-star prospect, Ellis joins three-star big man Keeyan Itejere from North Carolina as an early commitment.

