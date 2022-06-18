Elliot Cadeau to take fall visit to Texas Tech and could also tour UT

New Jersey-based guard Elliot Cadeau isn’t rushing through his recruitment. The class-of-2024 prospect holds a handful of major offers and additional interest seems to be arriving by the month. He has, however, set his first visit which will come to Texas Tech this fall.

Below, Cadeau previews his trip to Lubbock (Texas) and discusses other schools in the mix.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I only have one visit planned right now and that’s to Texas Tech. That one is on Sept. 25, I think.”

ON WHAT HE IS HOPING TO SEE IN LUBBOCK

"I’ve been to Texas for tournaments but never been to Texas Tech. I’m just looking forward to seeing the campus and seeing if I like it down there."

ON WHICH TEXAS TECH COACH IS RECRUITING HIM

"I’ve been on the phone with the head coach a few times, and they seem really interested in me."

ON TEXAS TECH’S PITCH

"They just think the interest is mutual. They are interested in me and I am interested in them, so we’re just gonna see how the visit goes."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS I THE MIX

"Tennessee and Syracuse. Those two for sure."

ON TENNESSEE

"I know that the head coach is really good. He’s really tough on his players and brings the best out of them, especially guards. That’s a visit I definitely want to take down the road."

ON SYRACUSE

"I know they produce a lot of good guards and they’re close to home … compared to the other schools."



