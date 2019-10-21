Could five-star sophomore big man Jalen Duren, the No. 2 ranked player in his class, be too good for the country's top college programs to spend time recruiting? At times, that seems to be the case. With signs pointing towards high schoolers being able to enter the NBA Draft beginning in 2022, that schools are worried the 6-foot-10 monster at Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic could go directly to the NBA is the only explanation for him not having offers from all of college hoops top programs.

Duren does list offers from Maryland, Miami and Penn State while hometown Villanova has shown interest. So, he's not flying totally under the radar and for now, he's not stressing who has or hasn't offered. “I don’t try to pay too much attention to (offers)," Duren told Rivals.com. "I know that if coaches feel like I’m a good fit for their school, then they will go ahead and offer. I don’t try to lose time focusing my mind on that right now.” Duren is also doing all he can to keep the NBA out of his mind and focus on what is directly in front of him. “I guess some people do see (going straight to the NBA) to be a possibility for me in the future," said Duren. "But for me, I don’t focus on that. I mean you do think about it because it’s a dream and a great opportunity, but it’s not something I’m basing my future off of. I have to stay level-headed and try to be the best player I can be.”