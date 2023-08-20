“My defense is the thing I feel I improved on the most this summer,” said Miller, who checks in at No. 36 overall in the Rivals150. “I take that very seriously. I just feel like I guard the ball better, play the passing lanes better and my defense as a whole is better. That’s something that I’m really proud of.”

Still, even as one of the most feared scorers in the backcourt this summer, Miller’s perspective on the greatest improvement to his game was very different.

Vyctorius Miller was one of the most dynamic guards in the 2024 class all summer, using his unique blend of shifty ball handling, quickness, IQ and three-level scoring ability to average 17.3 points, four rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for West Coast Elite on the Under Armour Circuit.

His improved defensive abilities were on full display last week at the Under Armour Elite 24 in Atlanta, where he turned heads all weekend as one of the best guards in attendance.

Next up for Miller is an official visit tour that will see him travel to Kansas, LSU, USC and Gonzaga.

“I don’t have dates yet for the visits, but that’s where I’m going as of now,” Miller said. “I just want to enjoy the experience at the schools. My family has never had anyone in this position, so I just want to learn about the schools and see what they have to offer. I’m looking forward to it.”

Miller is the son of Vyshon Miller, better known as Silkk the Shocker, a multi platinum hip-hop artist from the famed No Limit’s Records pipeline which was founded by Master P, Miller’s uncle.

The label dominated the charts in the late 1990s.

Miller said he’s planning to make his visits a family affair, allowing his siblings to accompany him and his parents to the campuses they most want to see.

“I have seven siblings, so whichever ones they want to see they’ll come to that,” Miller said. “I think the biggest things that I’ll consider with my decision is the family environment; I really want that, and whether the coaches let their players play through mistakes. That’s big. As far as when, I’m thinking around the middle of my senior year. It’s a big decision, but I’m excited.”