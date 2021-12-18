Elite 2022 prospect Yohan Traore says decision coming 'soon'
Yohan Traore is the No. 4-ranked player in the 2022 class.
“I am very versatile. I can shoot, I can handle the ball,” Traore told Rivals.com. “I work a lot on my game. I have improved a lot with my shooting and dribbling. I still have a lot of work to go, too. I try and play hard, give everything I've got every game.”
The Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian forward won a title this summer playing with the Dream Vision program on the Adidas 3ssb circuit.
“The main schools I am talking with are Memphis, Texas Tech, Michigan and Kansas,” Traore said. “I don’t have an exact decision date decided yet, but I will be committing pretty soon, December or January.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Michigan: “I am going to have to earn my place, but they are going to develop my game. Juwan Howard is the coach there; he is a great coach. I like all their coaches there; they have a great atmosphere too. They work really hard there, at their practices.”
Texas Tech: “They are like a family there; they really stress family. I watched their practice, and they practiced hard. I got to know the coaches, and we get along; I really like the program.”
Memphis: “They are going to play me inside and out. I have a great relationship with (head coach) Penny Hardaway and assistants Rasheed Wallace and Larry Brown. I liked my visit when I went there.”
Kansas: “They play to win; they practice hard there. Coach (Bill) Self, he is going to coach you hard, but they want to win everything there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Traore stands in the 6-foot-9, 6-foot-10 range with a projectable frame. He is a mobile athlete with versatility on the defensive end. Traore can slide with a wing and bang forwards and posts. He brings toughness to the court and is a good rebounder. Offensively, Traore can handle, shoot and pass. As he tightens up his skill set, he will continue to be a matchup issue. Traore finished a recent game that Rivals scouted with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.