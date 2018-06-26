While he is still young, expect for some of the very best to chase the Milwaukee Spartans’ prospect. A 6-foot-8 forward who can be used in a playmaking, small-ball power forward role, Foster is three years away from college, but his chances of leaving an imprint immediately on a blue blood-like program is within grasp.

“Mike just wanted to go through his recruitment fully and feel like a kid,” said Chianti Clay, Foster's travel coach. “He wants to enjoy the process while Arizona State and the Pac 12 remains high on his list.”

Michael Foster , one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, has decided to reopen his college recruitment, his travel coach told Rivals.com. Originally committed to Arizona State , Foster should not have many issues gathering college interest or offers as he enters the summer of his sophomore year.

Prior to his early commitment to Arizona State, Foster had just begun to his pull in offers as San Diego State, UNLV and Bradley joined ASU in their pursuit of the freshman forward. That will change drastically in the coming months as Foster is among the two or three in the running for the No. 1 overall ranking in the inaugural Rivals’ class of 2021 Rankings that will be released in August.

Earlier this spring, Rivals.com’s national analyst Eric Bossi wrote about his impressions of Foster:

“Physically, class of 2021 stud Michael Foster bears a strong resemblance to former Kentucky forward Terrence Jones. But, Michael Foster's body at 15 is where Jones was an 18-year-old senior.

"On top of an impressive looking physical frame, Foster is super-skilled and wields a feathery jumper with deep range. He was unstoppable playing up two age groups on the 17U level.

Foster is a legit contender for the No. 1 spot in 2021.”

Foster will be with the Milwaukee Spartans 17-under team in July at stops in Milwaukee and Kansas City and should soon hold offers from college basketball’s best. He should be valued as a tough, physical and productive forward that can score in a variety of ways in the half-court and can impact the game on both ends.