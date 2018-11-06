On offense I'm trying to work on my shooting, my range, and then definitely my handles."

"I think I have to keep working," Colbert told Rivals.com. "I can't take anything easy and I can't let anybody get ahead of me. I think my quickness and my defense help to set me apart.

Based largely on upside and the thought that he'll grow into his body, the 6-foot-9 big man at Houston (Texas) Texas Christian already ranks No. 10 nationally. He can move, shows flashes of brilliant low post and faceup game but he's certainly a work in progress and understands that he can't be satisfied with an early ranking.

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. -- Because of his youth, five-star sophomore Jerrell Colbert isn't yet a household name on the recruiting scene. However, the tools to be one are all there.

While those who follow the recruiting of their favorite program will get to know Colbert over the next few years, college coaches are already quite familiar. Colbert already holds offers from Baylor, Cal, TCU, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and others.

That he's already got those types offers and opportunities isn't lost on Colbert.



"It's really a blessing to have that many offers," said Colbert. "My most recent trip was to Baylor. I like their coaches and how they appreciate the players. They treat you like you are really part of the family."

Colbert has also been to Texas and enjoyed his time with Shaka Smart and the Longhorns.



"They treat you as a family too," said Colbert. "The coaches are really nice, I like them. The facilities are nice too."

The hometown school, Houston is also trying to play up making him a local hero



"I do feel some pressure to stay home from my family," said Colbert about Houston. "The program is nice and they are opening up the new arena."

Ultimately, Colbert is in no rush to make any kind of decision. He doesn't yet know a lot about schools or what he's looking for.



"It's really too early to have that conversation," said Colbert about what he'll be looking for in a college choice. "I'm just taking it all in."

