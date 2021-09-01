Elijah Saunders' recruitment heats up after big summer
Elijah Saunders started this travel ball season unranked and without any offers. The power forward is now the 145th-ranked prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 and has a host of offers to his name.
“I’m a versatile 4/3 who can stretch the floor and play inside," Saunders said. "This summer was great for me, having no offers coming into the spring, then coming out with 29. It’s crazy to think how much this summer has done for me.”
The 6-foot-8 Saunders, of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Sunnyslope High, has narrowed his 29 offers to a list of schools he will visit prior to signing day. In the next month, he hopes to have visits to San Diego State, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech and South Carolina in the books.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
San Diego State: (Assistant coach Chris) Acker is the primary guy I talk with. They have been really successful in the Mountain West. They see me having a big impact from day one, and it’s close to home.”
Notre Dame: (Assistant coach Antoni) Wyche has been the coach I talk to most. They have a great balance of academics and basketball; a Notre Dame degree is special. They have been successful with players like me.”
South Carolina: (Assistant coach) Will Bailey is my primary recruiter. They have a great culture there. They play with toughness. South Carolina is in a great conference, and I like how they are saying I will be used.”
Virginia Tech: (Assistant coach) Christian Webster is my main recruiter. I love the way they play. Coach Mike Young was just the ACC Coach of the Year, and they will be losing players at my position.”
Miami: (Assistant coach Bill) Courtney is the coach recruiting me. I have really developed a great relationship with the staff. They will be losing guys at my position. They are also big on development, which I like.”
RIVALS' REACTION
You notice Saunders from the second he walks on the floor. He has big, strong shoulders with lengthy arms and huge hands. He is a very good rebounder, doing his work early and understanding angles to high point the ball. Saunders is a smooth jump shooter with range on his catch-and-shoot three ball. He also carries more straight-line pop than you may expect, and he has a frame that a strength coach will be able to put good weight on immediately.