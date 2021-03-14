Basketball Recruiting - Elijah Gray opening eyes, adding interest with his performance

Elijah Gray opened a lot of eyes in the North Carolina 4A state championship game with his 18 points, 11 rebound, six assist performance on 8-of-11 shooting.

“I am a two-way all around player, can score for you, defend, whatever the team needs me to do to get the win, I’m going to do.” Gray said, “My game has improved all over really. I have worked really hard on my counter moves, off of my go-to moves and my jump shot.”

But college coaches already had their eyes on the 6-foot-8 skilled forward, even before leading his Ardrey Kell High School to the state championship game in North Carolina’s largest public-school classification.

“I’ve got offers from Tulsa, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Murray State, Charlotte, Appalachian State, USC Upstate, Elon and Cleveland State.“ Gray continued, “I would say I am hearing the most from Tulsa, ECU and Charlotte.”