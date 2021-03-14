Basketball Recruiting - Elijah Gray opening eyes, adding interest with his performance

Elijah Gray opening eyes, adding interest with his performance
Elijah Gray opened a lot of eyes in the North Carolina 4A state championship game with his 18 points, 11 rebound, six assist performance on 8-of-11 shooting.
“I am a two-way all around player, can score for you, defend, whatever the team needs me to do to get the win, I’m going to do.” Gray said, “My game has improved all over really. I have worked really hard on my counter moves, off of my go-to moves and my jump shot.”
But college coaches already had their eyes on the 6-foot-8 skilled forward, even before leading his Ardrey Kell High School to the state championship game in North Carolina’s largest public-school classification.
“I’ve got offers from Tulsa, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Murray State, Charlotte, Appalachian State, USC Upstate, Elon and Cleveland State.“ Gray continued, “I would say I am hearing the most from Tulsa, ECU and Charlotte.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Tulsa: “Coach Jim Platt is recruiting me for them. I like the way they play, they’re all big and long, they play defense, they share the ball. I really like their style of play.”
Charlotte: “They have had a tough season, but I still like the way they play. They move the ball, let everyone touch it. I hear pretty often from coach Vic (Sfera) over there.”
East Carolina: “I like the way they play. They are a big, strong and athletic team and they get out and run. That really sticks out to me the most with them.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I would like to narrow things down a little during the AAU season and make a final decision before my senior year starts.”