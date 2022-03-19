Elijah Fisher talks options and possible reclassification

Class of 2023 five-star guard Elijah Fisher is one of the more physically imposing wing prospects at the high school level. The Canadian guard can play both on or off the ball, but excels as a high-IQ playmaker off the bounce.





IN HIS WORDS

On Texas Tech: “I love the community and their style of basketball. They’re a defense-first team. They’re not really worried about offense as much as defense because they know that they’re going to get theirs.”

On Auburn: “Just the way the team is, watching on TV. I like their system and how their guards are hooping. I’m planning a visit soon. I don’t know when, but soon.”

On Memphis: “They’re were going through their struggles, but I feel like they can really develop me as a player. I know I can go down there, go through the process, and become a better player. Coach Penny (Hardaway) is their coach recruiting me the most.”

On Pittsburgh: “I’ve watched a couple of games. The coaches that have been recruiting me have been keeping in touch with me. I may visit there, but it really depends on what it looks like when the team is locked in. I need to talk to the coaches more and see how I feel. It’s all up in the air right now.”

On Oklahoma State: “Just the way that they made Cade (Cunningham), I feel like I can come in and do what he did and be a one and done type of prospect. I talk to Coach (Mike) Boynton some but talk to one of the assistants more.”

On Alabama: “I just like the guard play that they’ve got. They have a lot of good guard play and I’m a guard.”

On pro options: “Right now, any route is open to me. Whatever suits me the best and can help me develop as a player, and help me get to the end goal the fastest is the best route for me.”

On his game: “I can fit into any style of play. I’m a hooper. I’m a killer. Don’t let me get hot because once I get going, there’s no stopping me. I like getting to the basket and scoring the ball, I like facilitating, and I like playing defense against the other team’s best player. If I’m guarding you, you’re going to have an off night.”



