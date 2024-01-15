But now, Duval is back and he’s setting out to make up for lost time, evident in his place last weekend at the La Porte Invitational.

Missing the all-important summer circuit season due to injury tends to put a damper on the whole show and prove plan.

Elijah Duval isn’t so much worried about being underrated, because on some level he gets it.

The 6-foot-3 point guard won the “Stop Sleeping” award after averaging 27 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds a game.

“I’m back outside now,” said Duval, a senior. “I wanted to be seen on the best stage so that’s why I came to Orangeville. They’re in the EYBL Scholastic and that’s the best players in the country, so I just keep trusting the work I put in. I know that no one can guard me, so I want a chance to prove that and to win.”

Florida Atlantic and Murray State reached out after the dominant showing in La Porte, joining Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ohio and Marshall, who have already extended offers to Duval.

“Not being seen this summer set me back, but I use it all as motivation,” Duval said. “I knew that if I could come to this league, I could make up for that time missed. I want to get on the court with the best guys because that’s where I can prove what I need to prove and win. That’s what makes the difference with everything.”