Basketball Recruiting - Eight schools remain for four-star forward Michael James

“I feel like me and my parents have the best relationships with these staffs and I feel like I have the best opportunity to come in and have an impact right away and have success with these schools,” James said regarding his condensed list. “I am looking to make a decision sometime in August because of the pandemic and it looks like we won’t be able to visit any schools.”

One of the toughest and more productive forwards in the 2021 class, Michael James has taken the first step towards making his college decision. A four-star prospect found within the Rivals150, James has decided to cut hist list to a final eight.

Who made the cut is a mixture of national powers and those close to his Orlando locale. After seeing his recruitment blossom this spring, James will play his college career at Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, USF or Virginia Tech.

The 69th rated prospect in America, James brings great toughness and versatility to the floor. He is a two-way producer that immediately impacts the game thanks to his instincts, energy and physicality around the basket. Capable of playing arguably up to three separate positions in the half-court, James’ continued progressions as an all-around ballplayer should allow for him to contribute as an underclassman in college.

Look for a commitment from James within the next six weeks. Due to the ongoing shutdown on recruiting, James will be forced to commit without taking the five official visits that he may have used during his senior year if it wasn’t for the pandemic.