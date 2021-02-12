Basketball Recruiting - Efton Reid's future is bright, but also a mystery

“It’s basically the same schools for me right now, the ones everyone already knows," Reid said. "Everyone has been pressing me, (but) right now I am focusing on finishing the season strong.”

Efton Reid came in at No. 24 overall and as the No. 3 center in the recent 2021 rankings update. Despite that high ranking, his recruitment is one of the biggest mysteries because he simply does not like to talk about it publicly.

Reid played his first three seasons at the Steward School in Richmond, Va. He decided to transfer to IMG Academy in Florida this year for his postgraduate season.

“Coming to IMG, it’s been a good transition for me," Reid said. "I am at a good weight now - you know how I looked last year. I feel stronger and I feel much better with my body. I move better.”

While the recruiting process has been different, Reid has still been able to get a little taste of the true process, as he did take some visits prior to the pandemic.

“Fortunately, I was blessed to take three officials before this pandemic hit: Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State," he said. "I was able to see a little bit of what the college experience was all about. But with all these Zoom calls and stuff, I am just working to see what college I fit best with.”

Reid went on to talk about what was important to him in diving into these schools to make his choice.

“It’s going to come down to how I am going to be used, how I fit into their system and how I am going to look the best and develop,” he said.

However, it is not a foregone conclusion Reid will go to college. Looking at the recent trends of LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton playing in the NBL, Josh Hall and Jalen Lecque going straight to the NBA or the G-League Ignite program, there are options on the table for Reid.

“The G-League has not reached out to me as of now, but declaring for the draft is definitely an option," Reid said. "I am going to have to talk closely with my circle and gather as much information as possible, and sit down to figure out the best option and the best route for me.”