Rising senior big man Eduardo Andre didn't begin playing basketball until a late age, but the game is taking him all over the world.

A 6-foot-9 rising senior at Dallas (Texas) Woodrow Wilson, Andre didn't even pick up the game until recently and his journey began far away from his current home in Dallas.



"I just started playing basketball when I turned 15," Andre told Rivals.com. "I moved here two years ago from London but I'm originally from Angola and moved to England when I was around four. I moved here for basketball and school."

Though Andre has only been playing the game for a few years, he's taken to it quickly. He runs the floor, has a good looking shot, can pass, rebounds well and those skills along with his upside have already earned him offers from the likes of Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State and UT San Antonio.



"I think I bring energy and run the floor," said Andre. "I block shots, I have good moves in the post and I can bring the ball up when I need to. I'm working on being more consistent with my jump shot and getting used to the speed of the game in America and getting stronger."