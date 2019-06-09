Eduardo Andre's basketball journey is leading down a high major path
Rising senior big man Eduardo Andre didn't begin playing basketball until a late age, but the game is taking him all over the world.
A 6-foot-9 rising senior at Dallas (Texas) Woodrow Wilson, Andre didn't even pick up the game until recently and his journey began far away from his current home in Dallas.
"I just started playing basketball when I turned 15," Andre told Rivals.com. "I moved here two years ago from London but I'm originally from Angola and moved to England when I was around four. I moved here for basketball and school."
Though Andre has only been playing the game for a few years, he's taken to it quickly. He runs the floor, has a good looking shot, can pass, rebounds well and those skills along with his upside have already earned him offers from the likes of Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State and UT San Antonio.
"I think I bring energy and run the floor," said Andre. "I block shots, I have good moves in the post and I can bring the ball up when I need to. I'm working on being more consistent with my jump shot and getting used to the speed of the game in America and getting stronger."
Incredibly enough, Andre hasn't been alone in his journey. At Woodrow Wilson, he teams with Rivals150 forward Richard Amaefule who he shares some history with.
"I knew Richard before I came over here," said Andre. "He played on the team the year before me but in the same program."
Though he's still learning about programs recruiting him and hasn't taken a deep dive into his recruitment, Andre talked some about Mississippi State and Auburn.
"I haven't really gotten to talk to (Mississippi State) a lot but I know they are in the SEC and that makes them a good program," said Andre. " "I got to see (Auburn) on television in March Madness and they went almost all the way. It's a good a program with a good coaching staff."
The path that Andre is on, he's more than likely going to end up in the 2020 Rivals150 and he's going to earn more high level offers. For schools looking to recruit him, there is still plenty of time too as he won't start getting serious about trying to figure out where to visit until after the summer.
"For visits think I'm going to wait until school starts, that's really my plan," said Andre. "I just speak to my family a lot and I've got some mentors that will help me out."