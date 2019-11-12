Early Signing Period: Talent spread
With the Early Signing Period all set to tip on Wednesday, it's time to take a look at who is headed where. In today's Talent Spread, we look at the top five players, regardless of position, headed to each power league as well as a sleep not ranked in the 2020 Rivals150 to track down the road.
ACC
SF Jalen Johnson, Duke (No. 5)
PF Scottie Barnes, Florida State (No. 9)
C Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina (No. 13)
C Walker Kessler, North Carolina (No. 20)
PG Caleb Love, North Carolina (No. 21)
Sleeper: SG Tristan Maxwell, Georgia Tech
Analysis: Duke has both the top ranked class in the country and the top ranked incoming player to the ACC in Jalen Johnson. This time around, though, the strength of their class is the number of highly rated players that will be around for a while. North Carolina has the country's No. 2 ranked class thanks to five-stars Sharpe, Kessler and Love. The versatile Barnes is the jewel of Florida State's top five class. The son of a former NBA scoring machine, Maxwell could end up a big scorer at Tech. Virginia, Louisville and Miami also sit with classes that rank among the top 20 in 2020.
BIG 12
PG Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (No. 2)
SG Bryce Thompson, Kansas (No. 19)
SG Nimari Burnett, Texas Tech (No. 22)
SF Micah Peavy, Texas Tech (No. 34)
SF Tyon Grant-Foster, Kansas (four-star junior college)
Sleeper: PG Jaden Walker, Iowa State
Analysis: Things are looking up with Big 12 recruiting where Kansas, OSU and Texas Tech all sit with top-10 classes. Mike Boynton pulled off some magic for Oklahoma State by landing Cunningham. For the second year in a row Chris Beard has a five-star, Burnett, coming to Lubbock and pairs him with a top-35 talent in Peavy. Thompson is a scorer with versatility for Kansas while Grant-Foster is a live wire wing and possibly the best junior college player in the country. Don't be surprised if Walker eventually cracks the top 150 and he should be a high level scorer for Steve Prohm. The Cyclones, Kansas State and Baylor all rank among the top-25 teams.
BIG EAST
PG Dwon Odom, Xavier (No. 49)
C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (No. 69)
SF Terrance Williams, Georgetown (No. 93)
PF Osasere Ighodaro, Marquette (No. 97)
PF Justin Lewis, Marquette (No. 98)
Sleeper: PG Jahari Long, Seton Hall
Analysis: This time a year ago, Villanova had four of the top five committed players in the conference, this year they aren't expected to sign anybody early. Odom's speed and athleticism make him a big steal for Xavier. Kalkbrenner spurned some bigger name programs to head to Omaha and is potentially a big time shot blocker. Williams can score from deep and is a nice local pull for Pat Ewing while Ighodaro and Lewis give Marquette a versatile frontcourt tandem. Long is a tough scorer and distributor that could eventually be a very good replacement for Myles Powell at Seton Hall. Butler has a top 10 class nationally thanks to depth while Xavier's is the only other in the top 25.
BIG TEN
PF Isaiah Todd, Michigan (No. 10)
C Mady Sissoko, Michigan State (No. 41)
PG Andre Curbelo, Illinois (No. 46)
PG Zeb Jackson, Michigan (No. 58)
PG A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State (No. 71)
Sleeper: C Steven Crowl, Wisconsin
Analysis: Not a bad start for Juwan Howard grabbing two of the best inbound talents in Todd and Jackson to headline a top 10 class nationally. Curbelo was a must land for Brad Underwood because of his leadership. Sissoko is a rugged big who looks like Tom Izzo designed him to play for him while Hoggard is a strong combo. Crowl has great size and can shoot, could he be the next sleeper big man at Wisconsin? In addition to those already mentioned, Indiana and Purdue have top 30 ranked classes.
PAC-12
C Evan Mobley, USC (No. 1)
PG Daishen NIx, UCLA (No. 14)
PG Dalen Terry, Arizona (No. 30)
SF Marcus Bagley, Arizona State (No. 51)
SG Ian Martinez, Utah (No. 59)
Sleeper: SG Domonique Clifford, Colorado
Analysis: For the second year in a row, USC has landed a five-star Mobley brother and this time they get the nation;s top prospect in Evan. Nix is a leader on both ends of the floor and a big time pull for Mick Cronin in his first year. Terry is an in state kid but Arizona may not be done adding talent while Bagley will return to his home state to play for Arizona State. Martinez is an explosive scorer following his father (an assistant coach) to Utah. For Colorado, Clifford is a skilled in state scorer who could end up a major steal. As a whole, the conference is going to have to rally as only USC and Utah's classes currently rank among the top 35.
SEC
SG Terrence Clarke, Kentucky (No. 4)
SG Jaden Springer, Tennessee (No. 15)
PG Sharife Cooper, Auburn (No. 16)
SG B.J. Boston, Kentucky (No. 17)
SG Keon Johnson, Tennessee (No. 18)
Sleeper: C Bradley Ezewiro, LSU
Analysis: As usual, Kentucky has an elite class that currently sits at No. 3 nationally and will challenge for the top spot. Two dynamic scorers like Clarke and Boston are big part of that. Rick Barnes and Tennessee have seen their profile rise nationally and five-star wings like Springer and Johnson prove the Vols rise. Bruce Pearl has capitalized off of Auburn's Final Four run by pulling Cooper and if LSU can get Ezewiro to be a little more consistent, his athleticism could allow him to take off. Arkansas appears poised for a charge up the rankings.
BEST OF THE REST
SG Caleb Murphy, South Florida (No. 55)
SF Julian Strawther, Gonzaga (No. 64)
PG Dominick Harris, Gonzaga (No. 66)
SF Andre Jackson, Connecticut (No. 76)
SG Tramon Mark, Houston (No. 79)
Sleeper: SF Ramean Hinton, Southeast Missouri State
Analysis: USF has stolen one that SEC teams will ultimately regret not prioritizing in the ultra athletic Murphy. Not surprisingly, Mark Few and Gonzaga figure prominently on the recruiting trail and landed a potential floor spacer in Strawther and a versatile combo guard in Harris. Jackson is a big time wing athlete headed to Storrs and Mark is a big time scorer who is part of a top 25 ranked class at Houston. Not a lot of people talk SEMO recruiting, but Hinton is a high energy wing and potential All-Conference player in the Ohio Valley.