With the Early Signing Period all set to tip on Wednesday, it's time to take a look at who is headed where. In today's Talent Spread, we look at the top five players, regardless of position, headed to each power league as well as a sleep not ranked in the 2020 Rivals150 to track down the road. MORE: Thompson to Kansas | Burnett to Texas Tech



2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

ACC

Jalen Johnson (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

BIG 12

Cade Cunningham (https://rivals.com)

BIG EAST

Dwon Odom (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PG Dwon Odom, Xavier (No. 49) C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (No. 69) SF Terrance Williams, Georgetown (No. 93) PF Osasere Ighodaro, Marquette (No. 97) PF Justin Lewis, Marquette (No. 98) Sleeper: PG Jahari Long, Seton Hall Analysis: This time a year ago, Villanova had four of the top five committed players in the conference, this year they aren't expected to sign anybody early. Odom's speed and athleticism make him a big steal for Xavier. Kalkbrenner spurned some bigger name programs to head to Omaha and is potentially a big time shot blocker. Williams can score from deep and is a nice local pull for Pat Ewing while Ighodaro and Lewis give Marquette a versatile frontcourt tandem. Long is a tough scorer and distributor that could eventually be a very good replacement for Myles Powell at Seton Hall. Butler has a top 10 class nationally thanks to depth while Xavier's is the only other in the top 25.

BIG TEN

Isaiah Todd (Jeff Armstrong / Jon Lopez Creative)

PAC-12

Evan Mobley (Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame)

C Evan Mobley, USC (No. 1) PG Daishen NIx, UCLA (No. 14) PG Dalen Terry, Arizona (No. 30) SF Marcus Bagley, Arizona State (No. 51) SG Ian Martinez, Utah (No. 59) Sleeper: SG Domonique Clifford, Colorado

Analysis: For the second year in a row, USC has landed a five-star Mobley brother and this time they get the nation;s top prospect in Evan. Nix is a leader on both ends of the floor and a big time pull for Mick Cronin in his first year. Terry is an in state kid but Arizona may not be done adding talent while Bagley will return to his home state to play for Arizona State. Martinez is an explosive scorer following his father (an assistant coach) to Utah. For Colorado, Clifford is a skilled in state scorer who could end up a major steal. As a whole, the conference is going to have to rally as only USC and Utah's classes currently rank among the top 35.



SEC

Terrence Clarke (https://rivals.com)

SG Terrence Clarke, Kentucky (No. 4) SG Jaden Springer, Tennessee (No. 15) PG Sharife Cooper, Auburn (No. 16) SG B.J. Boston, Kentucky (No. 17) SG Keon Johnson, Tennessee (No. 18) Sleeper: C Bradley Ezewiro, LSU

Analysis: As usual, Kentucky has an elite class that currently sits at No. 3 nationally and will challenge for the top spot. Two dynamic scorers like Clarke and Boston are big part of that. Rick Barnes and Tennessee have seen their profile rise nationally and five-star wings like Springer and Johnson prove the Vols rise. Bruce Pearl has capitalized off of Auburn's Final Four run by pulling Cooper and if LSU can get Ezewiro to be a little more consistent, his athleticism could allow him to take off. Arkansas appears poised for a charge up the rankings.



BEST OF THE REST

Caleb Murphy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)