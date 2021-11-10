Early Signing Period: Five storylines to watch

College basketball’s Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday morning. And while there isn’t much earth-shattering news expected to unfold the coming weeks aren't without intrigue. With Kentucky head coach John Calipari set to ink what could be a historic class and a handful of commitment announcements slated to take place, there are storylines to explore. Below, Rivals.com has a look at five things to watch as the signing window opens. ***** MORE: The Cassidy Awards from The Scrimmage | Scrimmage takeaways 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****



1. KENTUCKY TO INK SUPERCLASS

Shaedon Sharpe (https://azcentral.com)

The dominant storyline of the Early Signing Period should and will surround Kentucky. The Wildcats have aggressively cast aside last year’s 9-16 clunker of a season to assemble the top class in the country - a class that features three five-stars, including No. 1 overall prospect Shaedon Sharpe (who will reclassify and enroll early). Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace, five-star forward Chris Livingston and four-star point guard Skyy Clark round out the Wildcats’ loaded class as it stands. All four prospects are expected to sign during the early period, and that should lay to rest any lingering remnants of Calipari-has-lost-his-recruiting-touch narrative. The collection of talent is impressive, and the fact that the haul has come on the heels of the worst UK season in recent memory makes it even more so.

*****

2. FAVOUR AIRE TO ANNOUNCE

On top of being the first day of the early period, Wednesday is decision day for four-star big Favour Aire. The Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara center is considering Georgetown, Rutgers, Miami and Maryland, among others, but the Hurricanes seem to hold a slight edge as he approaches his announcement. Georgetown would provide Aire with a close-to-home option and should be seen as a threat, even if UM is thought to be the frontrunner. Aire intends to sign a letter of intent with the school of his choice shortly after announcing his commitment.

*****

3. ANTONY BLACK WATCH

One of the top available players in the 2022 class, four-star guard Anthony Black has the feel of a prospect that could announce a commitment at any moment. Asked last weekend when he plans to make his choice, Black responded only “soon,” and what better time than the first few days of the early period? Black is the No. 34 prospect in the 2022 class and is thought to be an Oklahoma State lean, though Gonzaga seems to be lying in the weeds following the long, athletic guard’s official visit to Spokane. Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton brought his entire staff to suburban Dallas to watch Black play back-to-back games on Saturday, as the Pokes continue to throw resources into the Texas-based standout’s recruitment.

*****

4. MARQUAVIOUS BROWN WILL MAKE THE CALL

Uncommitted guard Marquavious Brown will announce his intentions on Nov. 11, and he sign a letter of intent shortly thereafter. The four-star prospect has a final four of Georgia, Missouri, Texas Tech and UAB. Of the group, Georgia and Texas Tech seem to be the most likely destinations, with UGA holding a slight edge as decision day approaches. With so few major announcements set to take place during the early period Brown’s commitment will garner plenty of headlines. A Georgia native, Brown is familiar with the Bulldogs’ campus and is close with Jailyn Ingram, who currently plays in Athens.

*****

5. COULD THERE BE A SURPRISE OR TWO?