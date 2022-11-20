Early Signing Period: Breaking down the Pac-12
With most of the early signing period action over and in the books, Rivals continues its conference-by conference look at how things on the recruiting trail are shaping up. Today, we dive into the Pac 12, where USC landed a game changer and Oregon found a sleeper.
RELATED: Winners and losers of the Early Signing Period
THIS SERIES: Breaking down the ACC | Big 12 | SEC | Big Ten | Big East
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2025 Rankings: Top 40
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
TOP PROSPECT: Isaiah Collier
One of the final 2023 five-stars to make a decision, Collier committed to USC on Wednesday and is the headliner of the Trojans’ three-member class that ranks comfortably inside the top 15 of the team rankings. Collier is arguably the best passer in the country and has the strength and ball handling ability to turn into a versatile offensive weapon capable of creating for both himself and others. There are no sure things, obviously, but the Georgia-based point guard certainly feels like a one-and-done type talent.
*****
SLEEPER PROSPECT: Jackson Shelstad
The third-highest-ranked prospect in Oregon’s 2023 class, Shelstad has the most encouraging trajectory of the group. The four-star guard is coming off of an impressive summer that saw him develop quickly from a skill perspective and shoot up the rankings based on not only upside but consistent production against top-flight competition. Shelstad, who comes equipped with a quick first step and a reliable pull-up jumper, has proven capable of facilitating and making his teammates better. He might be a bit slept on due to his lack of elite length but it’s impossible to argue with his production as of late. He’ll be a steadying force in the Ducks’ backcourt for years to come.
*****
SLEEPER CLASS: Colorado
Coaches don’t come more veteran than Tad Boyle, who is in his 12th year as the Buffaloes’ head coach, so the fact that he’s landed one of his best hauls since taking the program over says something. Colorado’s impressive class is headlined by four-star wing Cody Williams, a late-blooming standout that chose Boyle’s program over places like Arizona, Arizona State and USC. CU’s most recent addition to the class is nearly as impressive, however, as the Buffs beat Auburn, Arkansas, Memphis and others for four-star power forward Assane Diop, a Senegal native with a massive upside that could develop into an elite prospect down the road as he gets stronger. The CU class won’t get the amount of ink that some other classes get, but the long-term upside at work is massive.