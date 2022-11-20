With most of the early signing period action over and in the books, Rivals continues its conference-by conference look at how things on the recruiting trail are shaping up. Today, we dive into the Pac 12, where USC landed a game changer and Oregon found a sleeper.



TOP PROSPECT: Isaiah Collier

One of the final 2023 five-stars to make a decision, Collier committed to USC on Wednesday and is the headliner of the Trojans’ three-member class that ranks comfortably inside the top 15 of the team rankings. Collier is arguably the best passer in the country and has the strength and ball handling ability to turn into a versatile offensive weapon capable of creating for both himself and others. There are no sure things, obviously, but the Georgia-based point guard certainly feels like a one-and-done type talent.

*****

SLEEPER PROSPECT: Jackson Shelstad

The third-highest-ranked prospect in Oregon’s 2023 class, Shelstad has the most encouraging trajectory of the group. The four-star guard is coming off of an impressive summer that saw him develop quickly from a skill perspective and shoot up the rankings based on not only upside but consistent production against top-flight competition. Shelstad, who comes equipped with a quick first step and a reliable pull-up jumper, has proven capable of facilitating and making his teammates better. He might be a bit slept on due to his lack of elite length but it’s impossible to argue with his production as of late. He’ll be a steadying force in the Ducks’ backcourt for years to come.

*****

SLEEPER CLASS: Colorado