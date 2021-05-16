Dylan Harper receiving early interest

Dylan Harper is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The 6-foot-4 guard at Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep understands his family’s history; and while it can be easy to get caught up in that, he knows he has to go out and be his own player.

“I know my family’s history, but I don’t really put it to mind much. I really just try and go out and be the greatest player I can be every day,” Harper said.

Playing this summer for the New Jersey Legacy EYBL 15u program, there is no doubt Harper’s own play has brought the freshman early offers from notable programs.

“I think I am good at attacking the rim, I get to the rim easily. I play like a big guard who can kind of do a little bit of everything.” Harper said, “I got offers from Georgetown, Rutgers and Radford right now.”