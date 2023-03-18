ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dwayne Wembley Jr., already has an offer in hand from Florida State, and the broad-shouldered forward has every reason to believe his offer list will grow this summer. A number of other major programs are keeping an eye on Johnson who recently impressed with a dominant performance at the Hoop Exchange Spring Showcase in Central Florida.

Following his big day at the camp, Wimbley chatted with Rivals about his FSU offer and the other schools involved in his process.





ON HIS GAME

“I always give every game my all. That’s first. Even if my shot isn’t falling, I'm still attacking, playing defense and talking to my team.”

ON HIS FSU OFFER

“My dad played for coach Hamilton when he was (an assistant) at Miami, so I’ve known Coach Hamilton since I was a kid. We’ve always had a really good relationship.”

ON HAMILTON

“He’s always trying to put a smile on everyone’s face. My dad told me that, on the court, he’s really tough. That’s what you want in a coach. He won;t let you slack off. Off the court, though, he’s a really cool guy that gets you to crack a smile. My dad tells me about stuff he did that was funny back then.”

ON HIS CONTRACT WITH MIAMI

“Yeah. I talk to them. I’ve gone to games and been on an unofficial visit. We keep in touch. I talk to Coach DJ [Irving] a lot.”

ON IF HE GREW UP AN FAN OF ANY SCHOOL

“I’ve always rooted for Miami. I’m not really sure where they are on an offer. I’m not too worried about it right now.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“UCF, Georgia and Dayton.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I’m looking for a coach that isn’t going to baby me. I want that toughness it takes to help me get better.”



