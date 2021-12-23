Duke stays red hot, lands four-star forward Sean Stewart

Duke continued its run of recruiting dominance on Thursday by landing the commitment of four-star forward Sean Stewart, who chose the Blue Devils over a host of major programs such as Michigan, Ohio State and Georgetown. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Blue Devils are getting as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

The no. 58 player in the county, Stewart is all of 6-foot-8, getting stronger in the upper body and totally unafraid to mix it up under the glass, where he thrives as a shotblocker and rebounder. That said, he’s spent the last year proving he’s also capable of knocking down pull-up jumpers and the occasional 3-pointer. His mobility makes him a decently versatile defender and he never seems to take stretches off on that end. Stewart still needs to add muscle and could stand to become a bit more consistent as a ball handler and a long-range shooter, but the strides he’s taken since this time last year are unmistakable. The trajectory of his offensive game is encouraging to say the least.