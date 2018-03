ATLANTA, Ga. - Duke has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year and this is the first time RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones have been together since Zion made his decision to join the already loaded class back in January.

Rivals.com sat down with all four players and discussed the pressure they'll face next year as freshmen, who would win in a game of HORSE and why they each individually chose to play for Coach K and Duke.