But even he won't deny that a recent offer from Duke made waves. And while the four-star wing has yet to name a list of favorites or schedule a single fall visit, it seems obvious that the Blue Devils have quickly inserted themselves into the thick of things. Edgecombe recently spoke with Rivals about his relatively new offer from Duke as well as when he might start the process of taking visits and narrowing his list of options.

HENDERSON, Nev. - VJ Edgecombe has never been in much of a rush to choose a college. He’s yet to take a single visit and has always said he intends to take things as slowly as possible when it comes to his impending decision.

ON A POSSIBLE DUKE VISIT

“I haven’t scheduled it yet, but they are talking to me about scheduling a time. They want to get me out there and show me around. That’s pretty much it. Right now they just want to get me out there.”

ON WHICH DUKE COACH HE TALKS TO MOST

“It’s coach Jon Scheyer, the head coach. I’ve gotten to know him pretty well already. (Assistant) coach (Chris) Carrawell, too. I already feel like I know him pretty well, too.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH DUKE

They like that I play hard and that I’m all over the floor and how I play defense. They say I fit in because I play as hard as they do.”

ON WHEN HE WILL START TAKING VISITS

I’m most likely going to wait until the fall. To be honest, I want to check out every school. I really want to see the environment of every school that has offered me, so I don’t know where I'm going to visit yet.

ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR WHEN CHOOSING A SCHOOL

“It’s probably just going to be about what school is the best fit for how I play and how my relationship is with the coaches. Also, the history and the resume of the team. I know that doesn't always matter a lot, but I think it tells you how they play and all that.”