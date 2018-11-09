Duke added another piece to its budding 2019 class in the form of top-50 guard Boogie Ellis. The four-star prospect gave his verbal commitment to the Blue Devils on Friday night during a ceremony at his high school.

"After talking to God, my family, coach Marshawn, my family and my trainer I have decided to go to Duke University," said Ellis at the ceremony. "I felt that Coach K had a good vision for me and that I could be an impact player there.

"If one of the greatest coaches of all time is telling you that you could be a pro and come in and be an impact player I felt I had to take the opportunity."



One of the top breakout performers from the travel circuit this summer the 6-foot-2 combo guard from San Diego (Calif.) Mission Bay became a national priority in recent weeks thanks to his toughness, backcourt versatility and, most of all, ability to make shots. Ellis is more of a scoring guard than a playmaker but alongside Tre Jones, who is expected to return for his sophomore year after this season, Ellis should have no issues seeing his game translate to the college level.