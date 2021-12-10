Duke lands Mark Mitchell, strengthens historic class

Duke’s top-ranked recruiting class got even stronger on Friday, when five-star Mark Mitchell committed to the Blue Devils over fellow finalists UCLA and Missouri. Below, Rivals.com has a look at another massive get for Duke and what it means for the program’s future.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

Mitchell has long had a reputation as a talented slasher and it’s well earned. The broad-shouldered wing finishes with consistency at the rack with both hands and uses his build to impact games in the scoring column and on the glass. He’s looked incredibly efficient so far this year and has cut down on bad shots and turnovers. Mitchell can knock down an open jumper but isn’t a shooter by any stretch of the word. His motor and build make him a versatile defender, as he’s capable of guarding multiple positions. He’ll look to become a more consistent 3-point shooter in the year ahead as adding that dimension would make him even more dangerous than he is already.



