Basketball Recruiting - Duke lands five-star wing Trevor Keels

Another five-star prospect in the class of 2021 is off the board, as touted wing Trevor Keels announced his intention to sign with Duke on Friday afternoon, ushering in the end of a recruitment that included some of college basketball’s most storied programs. The 6-foot-5 wing chose the Blue Devils over Virginia, Villanova and Kentucky. He adds yet another big-time name to Duke’s impressive class. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Duke is getting and what Keels’ commitment means to the bigger picture.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

Keels’ reputation is that of a scorer, but his length and impressive strength give him a chance to be much more than that in the long term. He can certainly get buckets on all three levels but is also an above-average defender that seems to always be improving. His 6-foot-5 frame provides the opportunity for defensive versatility, as he can guard three positions. Keels’ playmaking ability is sometimes undersold because of his elite scoring, and his build allows him to make some semblance of impact in the glass as well. The No. 20 prospect in the 2021 class, Keels earned his lofty ranking by being a truly well-rounded player that impacts the game in a long list of ways. His scoring prowess will always grab the headlines, but coaches love his composed ball-handling and the fact that he’s able to use it in order to dictate pace.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BLUE DEVILS

This is no small victory for Duke, which held off in-state Virginia, powerhouse Villanova and a late push from blue blood Kentucky to land Keels. Turns out that, at least when it comes to recruiting, a 9-9 season with no postseason was a mere blip on the radar for a Duke program that appears stable despite the season-long stumble. Keels joins fellow five-star prospects Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin in Mike Krzyzewski’s 2021 class, which has the chance to be a truly elite group.