"It was fun. I had a good time," Griffin told NYCHoops.net regarding his visit to Durham. "The environment was crazy. I talked to the players; I liked the campus. It was pretty nice."

Already sitting with the nation’s top-ranked 2020 class, Duke took looked to the future on Monday morning. Top-10 junior AJ Griffin gave his verbal commitment to the Blue Devils just two weeks after taking an official visit to the blue blood.

Griffin chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky and Villanova. He is rated as the 8th best prospect in his class nationally, and as the second-best small forward in the 2021 class. Griffin is the son of former NBA player and Seton Hall standout Adrian Griffin.

The 6-foot-6 wing is a quality athlete that checks many of the boxes in the backcourt. He is another tremendous haul for the Blue Devils that fits the prototypical giant wing that Duke has found such great success with in recent years. The blue blood was the only program to host Griffin in the official capacity this far, a trip that came during Countdown to Craziness.

A member of the PSA Cardinals travel program and an integral part of Coach Pat Massaroni’s Archbishop Stepinac (New York) high school program, Griffin’s pedigree will not be lacking once he begins his college career.

Griffin becomes the highest rated member of the 2021 class to make his college decision. He should have the chance to rise up the rankings in the coming years thanks to his continued growth as a prospect, talent base and the fact that he is much younger for his grade level compared to others where he just turned 16 years old in August.